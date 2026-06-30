bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Mexico vs Ecuador, World Cup Matches

Mexico won all three group games without conceding a goal, making them only the sixth nation in World Cup history to achieve that feat. Ecuador snuck through with a 2-1 win over Germany in the final group match. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

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Mexico are -178 to qualify on the To Qualify market, with Ecuador at +146. The over 2.5 goals including extra time sits at +136, under at -168. Seven of Ecuador's last eight competitive games have gone under 1.5 goals. Mexico, meanwhile, have conceded twice in their last 11 matches.

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This is a defensive showdown wrapped in a home crowd unlike anything Ecuador will have seen this tournament. Sebastián Beccacece has built a side that is genuinely hard to break down.

But Mexico have not won a knockout match at the World Cup since 1986, and that pressure is as real as any Ecuador tactic. Our soccer analyst has been following these squads closely and has some selections to share.

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Mexico vs Ecuador, Round of 32 - 6/30 - 9pm ET, Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Under 2.5 goals including extra time (-168) is the anchor here. Both defenses are built on staying compact. Mexico haven't conceded all tournament. Ecuador have scored twice from over five expected goals. This match has low-scoring grind written all over it. A narrow Mexico win or a tight draw going to extra time is the most likely shape.

Raul Jimenez to score or assist (+130) is the value position I like. He headed home Mexico's second goal against South Africa in a moment that had the entire Azteca in tears, and has been Aguirre's starting striker in every knockout-bound lineup.

Mexico to qualify (-178) is the closing position. The Azteca crowd, the defensive record, and Ecuador's scoring issues all point the same direction. I'm expecting 1-0 or 2-0 Mexico, and -178 on a team with nine group-stage points back at the Azteca, a ground where they've conceded just twice across nine all-time World Cup matches is the play I'm most convicted on.

Under 2.5 goals (-168) and Mexico to qualify (-178) are the two I'm building around. One narrows the total, the other backs the result. Both sides of this game lean toward a tight, low-scoring Mexico win.

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