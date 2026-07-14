bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For France vs Spain, 2026 World Cup

France reached the semifinal after winning all six matches, including a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco. Spain got through Belgium 2-1, with Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino scoring the goals. The winner Tuesday goes to the final on July 19 in New Jersey. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets whatever happens

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France are +135 on the 90-minute moneyline, Spain at +210, and the draw at +210. To advance, France are -150 and Spain +128. Over 2.5 goals is at -110 and under -110.

Spain have won six of the last ten meetings overall. Spain conceded their first goal of the tournament against Belgium, and France will be the most potent attack they’ve faced all tournament.

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France have not conceded in the knockout rounds. They cruised past Sweden, edging Paraguay 1-0, and shutting Morocco out 2-0 in the quarters. Spain will need to win the midfield battle, though Pedri's form has been inconsistent and Fabian Ruiz starts in his place.

This is a genuinely open match on paper. Two teams who know each other as well as any rivals in modern international football. Our soccer analyst has been through both camps heading into Tuesday and has his picks ready.

France vs Spain, Semi-Final - 7/14 - 3pm ET, Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer including extra time (+100) is the cornerstone. Near even-money on a player with 8 tournament goals in 6 matches. He’s tied for the most of any player in the competition. He doesn't go quiet when the stakes are biggest. That's been the story of his entire career at this level.

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+120) offers a similar angle on the Spain side. He scored the equalizer in Spain's Euro 2024 semifinal win over France, and he'll be the player Spain lean on most heavily when they push forward. France's left side has been the defensive vulnerability identified by nearly every preview, and Yamal attacks exactly there.

Both teams to score (-158) is the smart play on the total for me. Spain scored twice against Belgium. France scored twice against Morocco, a team widely considered the toughest defensive unit left in the bracket. These two attacks are the best in the tournament. One clean sheet ending Tuesday would be the genuine surprise.

Mbappe to score (+100) and both teams to score (-158) are the two I'm building the card around. France are the likelier winner to me, but Spain have beaten them twice recently and won't approach this match with anything less than full confidence. It should be a dandy to watch.

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