bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For England vs Argentina, 2026 World Cup

England take on Argentina in Atlanta Wednesday at 3pm ET for a place in the final. Use bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $150 in bonus bets (7/15).

Lionel Messi has never played against England in his career. These nations have met five times at the World Cup: in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998, and 2002. England won their last encounter in Japan courtesy of David Beckham's penalty. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets whatever the result.

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England are -124 to advance, Argentina at +106. On the 90-minute moneyline, England are +170, Argentina +200, and the draw at +185. The total is at 2.5. Over at +142 and under at -176.

Kane and Bellingham have both scored six goals this tournament, with Bellingham scoring back-to-back braces. Messi has eight goals and two assists.

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England came from behind to beat Congo DR in the Round of 32, then earned their way past Mexico in the Round of 16 with ten men. Jude Bellingham scored twice against Norway to send England to Atlanta, and they're in the semi-finals for only the second time in three editions.

Argentina haven't been clean either. Cape Verde pushed them to extra time in the Round of 32, Argentina came back to win 3-2 against Egypt, and Switzerland took them to extra time again before Álvarez's strike and Martínez's late finish settled it 3-1.

Our soccer analyst has been through both squads and has his picks set for Wednesday.

Learn how to bet on the World Cup with our in-depth guide for this summer's tournament

England vs Argentina, Semi-Final - 7/15 - 3pm ET, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Lionel Messi to score or assist including extra time (-135) is where this card starts. He didn't score against Switzerland but still assisted Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal. Eight goals across six matches. At -135, this is the bedrock.

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer (+130) is the complementary pick. He's on six tournament goals, England's only path through every knockout match has run through him being central to the attack, and at +130 including extra time you're getting plus money on the man Thomas Tuchel has described as "irreplaceable."

Jude Bellingham to score (+280) is the value play. He equalized in first-half stoppage time against Norway before sealing it with an extra-time winner. The kind of big-moment goalscoring that has defined his entire tournament.

Under 2.5 goals (-176) is the tactical lean. England were semi-finalists in 2018 and nearly every game this tournament has been decided by a single goal or settled in extra time. Argentina haven't run away from anyone in the knockout rounds. A 1-0 or 1-1 shape feels inevitable.

Messi to score or assist (-135) and Kane anytime goalscorer (+130) are the two I'm most convicted on. One of the great semifinal matchups in World Cup history, and the most likely result puts the world's best player and England's all-time WC top scorer on the same scoresheet.

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