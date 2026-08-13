bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Cardinals vs Raiders, NFL Preseason

Both teams plan to run their starters for a series or two. Jacoby Brissett leads the Cardinals while Kirk Cousins starts for the Raiders. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will see plenty of action for Las Vegas after winning the Heisman at Indiana. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

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The Raiders are -130 on the moneyline with the Cardinals at +110. On the spread, Las Vegas sits at -1.5 (-110) and Arizona at +1.5 (-110). The total is set at 42.5, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Klint Kubiak has confirmed his starters will play Thursday, including Kirk Cousins. Mike LaFleur said his main guys will go "one drive, max of two." Brissett and rookie Carson Beck will both get reps for Arizona, while Jeremiyah Love makes his NFL debut.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

This is a preseason exhibition with a lot of moving parts. That makes the betting landscape more strange than usual. Both teams went 3-14 last season and hired new head coaches. Kubiak wants to evaluate his entire roster in his first game leading the Silver and Black, including extended looks for Mendoza behind Cousins.

The Cardinals are in a similar spot under LaFleur, with Gardner Minshew also in the QB rotation after Brissett exits. Our NFL analyst has the card set for Thursday.

Cardinals vs Raiders, Preseason Week 1 - 8/13 - 8pm ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Under 42.5 (-110) is the starting point. Both coaching staffs have every reason to keep things conservative in their first live action. The Cardinals' starters will only see a drive or two, and the Raiders will likely pull Cousins early to get Mendoza valuable reps. That sets up a lower-scoring game once backups enter.

Raiders -1.5 (-110) is the side play. Las Vegas has the more stable quarterback situation with Cousins starting and Mendoza backing him up. Arizona is rotating three passers in Brissett, Beck, and Minshew, which could lead to disjointed offensive rhythm. Under a field goal, the Raiders are worth a look.

Under 22.5 1st half (-112) is a strong angle. Starters are confirmed to play only a drive or two for both teams, which means the bulk of the first half will feature backup quarterbacks and vanilla game plans. That keeps scoring down early.

Raiders team total over 21.5 (-115) is a solid look. Cousins should guide the opening drive, and Mendoza will get extended second-half reps against Arizona's depth defenders. The Heisman winner showed elite arm talent in camp, and against tired preseason competition he can push this number over.

Under 42.5 and Raiders -1.5 are the two positions I'm building around on Thursday. Both teams are in evaluation mode, and Arizona's QB chaos tips the scales toward Las Vegas in a low-scoring game.

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