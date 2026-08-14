bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Broncos vs Falcons, NFL Preseason

Tua Tagovailoa will make his first appearance in a Falcons uniform, though Kevin Stefanski made it clear the starting job remains open. On the other sideline, Sean Payton is letting Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger handle the evening. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and grab $150 in bonus bets.

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Denver is -190 on the moneyline with Atlanta at +160. The Broncos are laying -3.5 (-110) while the Falcons are getting +3.5 (-110). The total is 40.5, with the over priced at -105 and the under at -115.

Stefanski confirmed Tua and the first-team offense will run roughly 10 plays. Payton said his starters would see about 15 snaps, but Nix was ruled out a month ago, so Stidham and Ehlinger will each play a half.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Preseason football always creates a weird betting environment, and this Friday clash is no different. Atlanta is breaking in a new quarterback and a new head coach after moving on from Raheem Morris. Penix has been limited to 7-on-7 work all camp, so Tua is getting the first crack under center.

Denver has stability with Payton but is protecting Nix, which leaves the offense in the hands of two veterans fighting for the backup job. Our NFL analyst has been grinding tape all week and is ready to roll out the card.

Broncos vs Falcons, Preseason Week 1 - 8/14 - 7pm ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Under 40.5 (-115) is the starting point. Both coaching staffs have every reason to keep things conservative in their first live action. The Falcons' starters will only see about 10 plays, and the Broncos won't let Nix touch the field. That means two halves of backup quarterbacks operating vanilla offenses.

Broncos -3.5 (-110) is the side play. Stidham and Ehlinger have both started NFL games before, and Payton's system is more established than Stefanski's new scheme in Atlanta. The Falcons are essentially auditioning Tua in a brand-new offense with limited reps.

Jarrett Stidham 20+ passing yards on his first drive (+122) has value. Stidham will open the game for Denver with the starters playing 15 snaps, and he has enough experience to move the chains early against a Falcons defense still finding its footing.

Tua Tagovailoa to throw a touchdown on his first offensive drive (+550) is a longshot worth a look. If Stefanski gives Tua a red-zone opportunity in his lone series, the former Dolphin has the accuracy to capitalize against second-string defenders.

Under 40.5 and Broncos -3.5 are the two plays I'm locking in. The absence of Nix and Penix sucks the excitement out of this matchup, but Denver's veteran depth gives the clearer edge.

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