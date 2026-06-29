bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Brazil vs Japan, 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil topped Group C with seven points. Japan earned their spot with one win and a couple draws. Neither side flinched under pressure in the group stage. Monday's kickoff will separate them. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets regardless of what happens in Houston.

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Brazil are -320 to advance, with Japan at +245. The over 2.5 goals sits at -124 across 90 minutes plus extra time. Vinicius Junior has scored four goals, tied with Mbappe and Haaland for second in the tournament's Golden Boot race behind Messi. Matheus Cunha chipped in three goals of his own across the Haiti and Scotland wins.

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Japan's record over Brazil recently gives a layer of caution to laying big numbers. Their most recent meeting was a 3-2 friendly win for Japan in October 2025, a result nobody expected. Hajime Moriyasu's team goes into this match with five points, a 4-0 win over Tunisia bookended by draws against the Netherlands and Sweden.

Vinicius Jr. became the fifth Brazilian to score in each of the three group-stage matches of a single World Cup. He joined Jairzinho, Romario, Ronaldo, and Rivaldo. In each previous instance, Brazil lifted the trophy. Our soccer analyst has the card set for Monday afternoon.

Brazil vs Japan, Round of 32 - 1pm ET 6/29

Vinicius Junior to score or assist (-145) is the anchor. Four goals in three games, and now he gets a Japan backline that was tested repeatedly by the Netherlands attack. They conceded twice before hanging on. Brazil don't slow down for anyone. Vinicius will be on the ball in dangerous positions from the first whistle.

Neymar anytime goalscorer (+190) is the value prop. He's back from injury, he came on and immediately looked sharp against Scotland. And Ancelotti has no reason to keep him sheltered now. Neymar is Brazil's career scoring leader with 79 goals in 130 international appearances. A knockout match on a big stage is exactly where he's built his legend.

Both teams to score including extra time (-102) rounds out the card. Japan found the net against the Netherlands, against Tunisia, and kept pace with Sweden. They are not going to come to Houston and simply absorb 90-120 minutes. At near even-money, even in a potential extra-time scenario, both sides scoring is the expected shape of this match.

Vinicius to score or assist (-145) is the one I'm most committed to. Neymar at +190 is where the value play lives for anyone looking for a bigger return.

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