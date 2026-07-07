bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Argentina vs Egypt, 2026 World Cup

Argentina squeezed past Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in a match nobody expected to be that dramatic. Egypt beat Australia on penalties later that same day. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and get $150 in bonus bets no matter the result.

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Argentina are -750 to advance with Egypt at +510. Over 2.5 goals including extra time sits at -115. Messi is -155 to score at any point and -300 to score or assist. He has scored in eight consecutive World Cup matches and now holds 20 career World Cup goals. This is the first World Cup meeting between these nations.

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Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Nobody expected Cape Verde to push this Argentina team to extra time, but the clean sheet concerns are real now. Egypt aren't coming here just to be a storyline. Salah has created 16 chances this tournament, tied with Belgium's Leandro Trossard for the most of any player.

Our soccer analyst has been through both performances since Friday and has his picks set for Tuesday in Atlanta.

Argentina vs Egypt, Round of 16 - 7/7 - 12pm ET, Atlanta, GA

With seven goals in this tournament, -155 on Messi to score anytime including extra time is a good starting point. You can make the argument the price is too high. but the counter-argument is leaving off the tournament's joint leading scorer against a side that's conceded nine goals in their last six World Cup appearances. He stays on the card.

Argentina to win 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 (+105) is another interesting angle. Egypt scored once in 120 minutes against Australia and only advanced on pens. With that said, Salah has been active, and Argentina hasn’t been keeping clean sheets.

Egypt's goalkeeper to make 5 or more saves (+130) is the prop I like most. Argentina lead this tournament in shot volume, and with Messi, Almada, and Lautaro all operating in fluid positions around the final third, the saves will come. The goalkeeper did his job against Australia, but this is a different pace entirely. +130 for five or more is nice value in my opinion.

Lautaro Martinez to score anytime including extra time (+115) rounds it out. He and Messi rotate in ways that create space for each other, and when defenders commit to Messi tracking, Lautaro arrives late into the same pockets Argentina have been exploiting all tournament. You may also consider the score or assist prop for Martinez or Messi. Lower payout, but more likely to land.

My favorite pick is Egypt’s goalkeeper 5+ saves at +130. Plus money betting on Argentina’s attack is always something to consider.

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