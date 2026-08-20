bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For 49ers vs Chargers, NFL Preseason

Jim Harbaugh brings his Chargers against his former team, the 49ers, at SoFi Stadium. Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spent five seasons under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Justin Herbert and the Chargers' starters are expected to play. Drop $10 using bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets.

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The 49ers are -122 on the moneyline with the Chargers at +104. On the spread, San Francisco sits at -1.5 (-110) and Los Angeles at +1.5 (-110). The total is set at 39.5, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Harbaugh confirmed Herbert and the starters will see action Thursday. Shanahan has not committed to how long his starters will play, but the 49ers held a joint practice with the Chargers on Tuesday, so both sides are familiar with each other's schemes.

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Today's NFL Betting with the bet365 bonus code

This is a preseason exhibition with a lot of moving parts, which makes the betting landscape more strange than usual. The Chargers are breaking in a new offense under McDaniel, who knows Shanahan's system inside and out. Herbert will get real reps, which gives Los Angeles an early edge. The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries in camp and may rest key players longer than usual. Our NFL analyst has the full card breakdown for SoFi Stadium.

49ers vs Chargers, Preseason Week 2 - 8/20 - 10pm ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Chargers +1.5 (-110) is the side play. Getting points with a team that will actually play its starters is the right move in August. Herbert will likely run two or three series, and McDaniel's familiarity with Shanahan's scheme gives Harbaugh's staff a schematic advantage. San Francisco is more likely to pull its key contributors early.

Under 39.5 (-122) is the starting point. Shanahan has historically kept his preseason games low-scoring, and the 49ers' injury issues mean their depth players will get extended run. Once Herbert exits, the Chargers' offense will also scale back significantly.

49ers 1-13 winning margin (+135) is a correlated play with the underdog cover. If San Francisco wins, it will likely be a tight affair decided by a field goal. The Chargers have enough talent to keep this close with Herbert getting early reps.

Justin Herbert over on the passing yards prop on his first drive is something to watch if the odds are right. Harbaugh wants to see his offense operate at game speed, and McDaniel will likely call a full script for the opening series. Against a 49ers defense that could be missing key pieces, Herbert should move the ball efficiently.

Chargers +1.5 and under 39.5 are my two core plays. The coaching connections and Herbert's confirmed playing time tip the scales toward Los Angeles in a game that should stay tight and low-scoring.

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