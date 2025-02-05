Newcastle vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Returning Fire

Our football expert offers his Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final, at 3pm ET (2/5/2025).

Newcastle face Arsenal in Wednesday's second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, with the Magpies kicking off the St James' Park contest with a 2-0 lead from the 1st leg.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ +240 with bet365

Over 10.5 corners @ -120 with bet365

Sandro Tonali to have over 0.5 shots @ +125 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Revitalized Gunners on the comeback trail

Arsenal have a surprisingly poor record in the EFL Cup, winning the competition only twice, in 1987 and 1993, and they need a memorable comeback in Wednesday's semi-final second leg at Newcastle.

The Magpies claimed an impressive 2-0 first-leg win at the Emirates Stadium almost a month ago, although recent results have boosted the Gunners' hopes of qualifying.

Mikel Arteta's men have won five of their last six matches in all competitions and the exception was a 2-2 Premier League draw with Aston Villa, who had only eight shots to their hosts' 18.

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent build-up to the second leg, grinding out a 1-0 win at Wolves, beating Girona 2-1 to seal third place in the Champions League table and thumping champions Manchester City 5-1 on Sunday.

Newcastle's first-leg success came during a nine-match winning streak, but their confidence has been dented by defeats to Bournemouth and Fulham in their last two home games.

The Cherries amassed 10 shots on target in their 4-1 win at St James' Park, while the Cottagers came from behind to beat the Magpies 2-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal will have to take risks given that they face a two-goal deficit and they are worth backing to win a game in which both teams score.

That has been a winning bet in five of their last eight away fixtures as well as December's EFL Cup quarter-final in which they beat visitors Crystal Palace 3-2.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ +240 with bet365

Magpies may face another aerial bombardment

Arsenal are renowned for their aerial threat from set-pieces, although they failed to score from any of their 11 corners in the first leg against Newcastle.

Backing 11 or more flag-kicks looks a solid bet in the return fixture given that the Gunners have to go on the offensive if they are to deny their hosts a place in the final.

Since the first-leg defeat, Arsenal have racked up 30 corners in four Premier League matches and the last four meetings between these clubs at St James' Park produced 10, 11, 13 and 20 flag-kicks.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners @ -120 with bet365

Italian ace worth supporting in shots market

Arsenal have failed to score on three of their last four visits to St James' Park, but the balance of Wednesday's semi-final tie means they must play on the front foot.

That could lead to chances for the hosts to get on the scoresheet and midfielder Sandro Tonali is an eye-catching price to take a shot.

The Italian showcased his long-range shooting ability with a cracking strike that hit the crossbar against Fulham on Saturday.

He has had at least one shot in each of his last 11 Premier League appearances, racking up three attempts in December's 4-0 win over Leicester and two in recent meetings with Manchester United, Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Tonali scored twice from five efforts in the EFL Cup quarter-final victory against Brentford at St James' Park and his attacking threat may be underrated by sportsbooks.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Tip 3: Sandro Tonali to have over 0.5 shots @ +125 with bet365