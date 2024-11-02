Newcastle vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Gainful Up North

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday (11/2/24).

Arsenal at least kept tabs on Liverpool and Manchester City when picking up a draw against the Reds at the Emirates last weekend, and the Gunners look to have what it takes to get the better of Newcastle and stay in the title race on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ -106 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ -111 with bet365

Joelinton to be shown a card @ +187 with bet365

Gunners can stand firm in the north east

Arsenal impressed in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend, and the Gunners can be considered a little unfortunate not to have taken three points from that contest. The Emirates draw followed a disappointing defeat to Bournemouth, but Mikel Arteta’s men were hampered by William Saliba’s red card on the south coast and the Gunners do appear to be finding their stride.

Saliba returns from suspension to enhance Arsenal’s claims, while Jurrien Timber, who has been outstanding for Arsenal this season, was fit to start in the comfortable EFL Cup success over Preston on Wednesday night. Fellow defender Gabriel has also recovered from an injury sustained against Liverpool.

The Bournemouth defeat is the only away game Arsenal have lost this season. Arteta’s side have won at Aston Villa and Spurs and were only denied by a last-gasp John Stones strike when drawing 2-2 at the Etihad against Man City.

Newcastle did beat Chelsea 2-0 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, but that was a second-string Chelsea side, who were miles off the pace, and the Magpies level is better judged on their 2-1 defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Arsenal look a good bet to keep the heat on their title rivals.

Firepower of the Gunners can lead to goals

Newcastle have conceded in three of their four home Premier league matches this season, and a 1-0 victory over bottom side Southampton is the only shutout the Toon Army have managed this term.

Arsenal are a top-level side, who have hit 22 goals in their last nine games, and that includes scoring twice against both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Gunners have seen six of their last nine games bust the 2.5-goal line and another high-scoring contest looks likely at St James’ Park.

Joelinton holds more card potential than Clintons

Joelinton has been shown four yellow cards this season and the Brazilian has been pretty fortunate not to pick up more.

The midfielder has committed 20 fouls in nine Premier League appearances and two of his bookings have come against City and Tottenham.

Those are games in which the 28-year-old has been asked to carry out plenty of defensive duties and more of the same looks likely against Arsenal.

