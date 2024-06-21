Netherlands vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Dynamic Dutch Falling to France

Our football betting expert offers his Netherlands vs France predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euros showdown from the Leipzig Stadium.

Both the Netherlands and France got Euro 2024 off to a winning start and this clash in Leipzig should go a long way to deciding who finishes top of Group D.

While the Dutch were forced to come from behind in a 2-1 win over Poland, France edged out Austria 1-0 and both teams will feel that they need to raise their standards significantly for this heavyweight encounter.

Netherlands vs France Betting Tips

France to win & both teams to score @ +375 with bet365

Denzel Dumfries to be shown a card @ +1100 with bet365

Cody Gakpo over 0.5 shots on target @ -165 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Les Bleus to triumph in lively Leipzig affair

French superstar Kylian Mbappe may be forced to miss out after he broke his nose against the Austrians, but that may not be enough to stop Didier Deschamps’s side coming out on top.

These two teams will know one another pretty well, having also come through qualifying together, and Les Bleus triumphed on both occasions.

France were emphatic 4-0 winners at home in March last year, before they triumphed 2-1 in Amsterdam and Deschamps has enough firepower amongst his options to negate the potential Mbappe blow.

Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are a strong supporting cast and the Oranje looked vulnerable to pace on the break in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Poland.

The Dutch were also shaky at defending set-pieces and France should be confident that they can exploit those frailties and make it two wins from two in Group D.

That said, a clean sheet may be beyond Les Bleus. Netherlands racked up 21 shots against Poland and France have conceded in six of their last 10 international matches, so there may be a consolation in it for them.

Netherlands vs France Tip 1: France to win & both teams to score @ +375 with bet365

Dumfries may have his defensive discipline tested

Denzel Dumfries is an enigma of a full-back, with him carrying a significant attacking threat from his right wing-back role, but his defensive duties are going to be tested by this fluent French attack.

The Inter Milan man will be looking to get forward at every opportunity, but that could be a risky ploy against Theo Hernandez and Thuram, who were both deployed down France’s left side in their win over Austria.

That French duo drew four fouls between them against the Austrians and that could spell trouble for Dumfries, who committed two fouls against the Poles and who was cautioned when these teams last met in qualifying.

Netherlands vs France Tip 2: Denzel Dumfries to be shown a card @ +1100 with bet365

Gakpo carries significant threat

Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo carried the Netherlands’ biggest threat in their 2-1 win over Poland and he was always looking to take the responsibility, registering five shots, two of which were on target.

That ambition was rewarded with the Dutch equaliser and, with 10 goals from his 25 Oranje appearances to date, he could have a key role to play against the French.

Austria had their moments in the 1-0 loss to France and Gakpo looks a decent price to register at least one shot on target in what should be a lively encounter.

Netherlands vs France Tip 3: Cody Gakpo over 0.5 shots on target @ -165 with bet365