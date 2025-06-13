NBA Finals bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 for Pacers-OKC Thunder with GOALBET

The NBA Finals bet365 bonus code offers $150 or $1000 in bonuses with the Pacers-OKC Thunder meeting in game 4 tonight at 8:30pm EDT.

The Indiana Pacers lead the 2025 NBA Finals 2-1 after three games, with Game 4 to be played in the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Does that make the Pacers into bet365 sportsbook's favorites to win tonight? Not with the opposing OKC Thunder still carrying that #1 seed.

Use the latest promo code GOALBET to get bet365's offer ahead of today's Game 4.

Already with bet365? Check out the BetMGM NBA Finals Bonus code.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to Claim bet365's Pacers-Thunder Bonus Code Offer

Score $150 in a boosted NBA stake with bet365's promo code GOALBET, a treat for new sign-ups at the sportsbook going into Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Indiana and Oklahoma City.

Basketball bettors in the United States should claim the bet365 bonus offer if they reside in any of the legal U.S. sports gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow this process to use bet365's promo code offer:

Select between offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either sports betting bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It's never been easier to get started at bet365. Make a Game 4 bet with complimentary funds!

NBA Finals Game 4 Odds: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM EDT)

Moneylines:

OKC Thunder: Moneyline @ -240 with bet365

Indiana Pacers: Moneyline @ +195 with bet365

Spread:

OKC Thunder (-6) @ (-110) with bet365

Total:

Over (225.5) @ -110 with bet365

Under (225.5) @ -110 with bet365

NBA Finals Game 4 Tips, Picks and Predictions

If They'll Never Learn, It's Time to Earn

The advice that follows a bunch of jackpot betting wins is to quit while you're ahead. However, if the bookmakers just won't stop taking points from evenly-matched teams based on records from the NBA regular season, it's time for basketball sharks to bite down and put a hurting on Las Vegas until the odds either balance out, or finish the year having gotten 75% of the most critical games wrong.

The only good argument for OKC's moneyline is that this series is likely to go to seven games, and it's improbable that the Thunder won't find a way to roll at least once in a road game at Indiana. That's not an angle that tells you how Oklahoma City is going to win Game 4, and it still doesn't explain such one-sided odds on the outcome. Ultimately, to wager on the Pacers' point spread or their moneyline is a matter of taste, but the underdogs remain a valuable pick either way.

NBA Finals Game 4 Pick #1: Indiana Pacers to Cover (+6) ATS (-110) with bet365

The Chess Match and Pascal's Point Prediction

SGA's whopping O/U points line for Game 4 means OKC coach Mark Daigneault is about to try to get his Canadian superstar north (or south) of Siakam's stout presence in the Pacers' defense. But if the league MVP does avoid Siakam, it will free up the latter player's overlooked scoring touch with freer movement and the liberty to crash the boards for rebounds and put-backs. Pascal Siakam is a clutch 20-point man with prop bet at O/U (19.5), for no other reason than his great defense from Game 3.

NBA Finals Game 4 Pick #2: Pascal Siakam to Score Over (19.5) Points (-120) with bet365

Okay, So There Are Some OK Odds on OKC

Goal Betting's only missed prediction on Game 3 was the "20-point race" prop not going to Indiana. It seems as though Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is locked into a read-and-react system of tactics, made deadly by his team's confidence when coming back from a deficit. Indiana, like Nick Faldo or another great golfer who preached patience, is only interested in leading at the end of an event, and could care less if OKC leads after the first quarter or at halftime.

It's easier to win your pick when the opposing team doesn't care about stopping the outcome. Against all odds - literally - there's a valuable line on OKC in Game 4. Too bad it's only on the first 20 points.

NBA Finals Game 4 Pick #3: OKC Thunder to Win Race to 20 Points (-155) with bet365

NBA Finals Game 4 Preview:

The NBA's lower-seeded team wins, and takes a lead in the playoff series. The higher-seeded team gets favored, again, by even more points in the following game. That's been the pattern for Las Vegas odds throughout the 2024-25 NBA postseason, though you would imagine Sin City would run out of money to pay winning gamblers by this point. Game 4 of the NBA Finals offers more of the same.

The Indiana Pacers defeated the OKC Thunder 116-107 in a thrilling Game 3 to improve to 2-1 in the 2025 NBA Finals. Guard Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers outshined his backcourt counterpart Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC, finishing one rebound shy of another triple-double performance. The Thunder built two more substantial leads in each half, but again couldn't hold Indiana back. It couldn't be that the Pacers are steeper gambling underdogs now. Sure enough, they are.

Deja vu all over again! Oklahoma City is a (-6) consensus point-spread favorite over host Indiana in Game 4 tonight, set to tip off on ABC and ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Pacers are now 6-2 against #1 seeded clubs in the 2025 playoffs, and yet they're selling as long as (+200) odds to win.

Sportsbooks are about to run out of excuses for inaccurate NBA odds. An Indiana Pacers win in Game 4 would seal the deal on how starkly wrong the "analysts" have been about a postseason of Cinderella stories. Meanwhile, the underdog bettors of America should be thanking Las Vegas for its lack of an adjustment. From Cleveland to Boston to OKC, betting favorites have never looked so vulnerable.

Game 4's prop bet markets on individual cagers follow the same trend. The worse Sin City's favored #1 seeds do in a previous game, the more points they're forecasted to score in the next. SGA was just 1-for-3 in the fourth quarter of Game 3, harassed by defender Pascal Siakam of the Pacers. Shai is also a (-120) bet365 sportsbook wager to score Over (33.5) points in Game 4 this weekend.

Following the Pacers' win on Wednesday, NBC Sports reported that the teams who have won Game 3 of an NBA Finals series that was previously deadlocked 1-1 have gone on to claim the championship more than 80% of the time. Yet, the OKC Thunder's Series Price remains very steep at (-230) odds. Oddsmakers are so tied into touting the NBA's top seeds that they're throwing away their own time-honored fundamentals, not factoring-in the historical stats as any sportsbook must.

More on the bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.