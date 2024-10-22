MLS Wild Card Preview: Goals expected in must win games

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for which teams will make it out of the MLS Wild Card round.

The 2024 MLS playoffs are officially underway this week with a pair of Wild Card games. These are single elimination matches, meaning that the teams have just 90 minutes – plus dreaded penalties – to either stake a claim in the Best-of-3 series, or watch their season end.

First up on Tuesday night at 7:30pm ET is CF Montreal vs Atlanta United. Montreal ended the season well to reach this stage, but will have to ensure their defensive problems are behind them if they want to get past a tricky Atlanta side.

Then, at 10:30pm ET on Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Portland Timbers. With neither team looking particularly strong towards the end of the season, both sides will look to their impact players to make the difference and propel them into the next round.

MLS Wild Card Betting Tips

Montreal to win & Over 2.5 Goals @ +240 with BetMGM

Brian White anytime goalscorer @ +200 with bet365

Ferreira Evander over 1.5 shots on target @ +200 with bet365

All odds courtesy of BetMGM and bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Montreal coming in hot

The difference maker in the playoffs can often be momentum, and few teams have as much of that coming into the postseason as Montreal. The Impact have won four of their last five regular season games, plus their last four home games.

However, the team has a habit of conceding too many goals, and has the worst defensive record of any playoff team after conceding 64 in the regular season.

Atlanta aren’t the kind of team who’ll be able to badly punish them for that as they’re one of the weaker goal scoring teams, netting just 46 times in the regular season. They’re also struggling for form, as the pair of 2:1 victories that secured them a Wild Card spot came at the end of a five game winless run.

Montreal are the in form side, have won the last two encounters between the teams, and at +145 are still well priced to pick up a victory here. However, thanks to their defensive struggles this season, they’ll likely need multiple goals to get past Atlanta.

The best way to get value out of this is to take Montreal to win and over 2.5 goals scored.

MLS Wild Card Betting Tip 1: Montreal to win & Over 2.5 Goals @ +240 with BetMGM

White to lead the Whitecaps

The second Wild Card game on Wednesday night between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers is too close to call because both teams ended the MLS season in such awful form. Only a weak Wild Card race in the West ensured these teams made the postseason.

Over the last 10 games of the season, the White Caps went 2-5-2, including losing their last five matches. The Timbers were not much better at 2-3-5 and going winless in their last five games of the regular season.

There needs to be a winner, though, and on a big stage like this both teams will need to look to their impact players to pull off something special and lift the rest of the team. For the Whitecaps, this is Brian White.

The striker has netted 15 goals so far this year, and will square off against a shaky Portland defense that let in 56 goals during the regular season.

White was quick off the mark with a 3rd minute goal last time the two sides faced off, and Vancouver will look to him to lead the line again.

MLS Wild Card Betting Tip 2: Brian White anytime goalscorer @ +200 with bet365

Evander the difference maker for Portland

Uruguayan star Jonathan Rodriguez may be the leading goalscorer for the Portland Timbers this season, but his Brazilian strike partner Ferreira Evander looks set to offer the better value in this game.

Evander has scored a goal less than Rodriguez this season, netting 15 times to his teammate’s 16, however is the far busier player in attack. He leads the Timbers in scoring attempts with 101, and shots on target with 43.

With both teams not looking anywhere close to playoff form, it’s hard to see who’ll come out on top, and penalties are most likely going to be needed to eventually separate the two sides.

However, Evander is always dynamic in attack. He isn’t afraid to get shots off, and even if he doesn’t get on the scoresheet will take every chance he can get to bother Yohei Takaoka in the Whitecaps’ goal.

MLS Wild Card Betting Tip 3: Ferreira Evander over 1.5 shots on target @ +200 with bet365