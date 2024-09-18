MLS Midweek Preview: Playoff Race Heats Up On Wednesday Night

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for the midweek MLS action.

The MLS has a full slate of games on Wednesday night as the playoff race hots up.

Although Inter Miami and LA Galaxy have command of the East and West respectively, there is everything to play for as teams try to as teams try to improve their seed for the playoffs, or simply make it to the postseason.

MLS Midweek Betting Tips

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Vancouver To Rely On Defense

LA Galaxy seem to have control in the Western Conference, however the rest of the playoff spots are all still wide open. Currently, LAFC are in 2nd with 48 points.

The Vancouver Whitecaps sit in 6th with 45 points, while the Houston Dynamo are in 7th with 44. A win for one of these teams would be a huge boost in the chase for a better playoff seed.

The two teams last met back in July, with Houston coming out on top 4-3, however since then Vancouver have upped their defensive game massively.

The Whitecaps have two wins and a draw since the loss to Houston, and more importantly have not conceded a goal since.

While Houston have hardly been in bad form, going 2-1-1 since winning in July, Vancouver’s defensive form makes them prime for a road upset.

The odds for an outright victory are appealing at +333, however take the added protection of a Draw No Bet wager in case Dallas are able to break through and get on the scoresheet.

MLS Betting Tip 1: Draw No Bet Vancouver Whitecaps @ +225 with bet365

Real Salt Lake Crisis Continues

Real Salt Lake may be sat in 4th in the Western Conference, but their recent form has them primed to start dropping. They have picked up just one win in their last six games, and that was only against a poor New England Revolution side.

Moreover, star striker and Golden Boot contender Cristian Arango is set to miss Wednesday night’s match against FC Dallas due to suspension. He recently had a spell out with a hamstring injury, and Salt Lake struggled badly without his goals.

FC Dallas, meanwhile, are making a late charge for a playoff spot. They are currently 10th, and five points back from a wild card spot.

They’re in good form, though, with three wins, two ties, and only a single defeat through their last six games.

With Real Salt Lake struggling for form and missing key striker Arango, look for Dallas to pull off the upset as they continue their push for the postseason.

MLS Betting Tip 2: FC Dallas to win @ +375 with bet365

Inter Miami Roadshow

There is no doubt that Inter Miami are the team to beat in MLS right now. They’re ten points clear in the Eastern Conference, and have won their last five straight games.

They’ve also shown impressive form on the road, winning four of their last five away games and holding an overall record of 9-2-2 when playing away from Chase Stadium.

While Atlanta United are in a good run of form as they chase a wild card spot, going 2-2-1 through their last five games, they’ve struggled at home all season. To date, they have only five wins at home, with six defeats and three ties.

Inter Miami have some absences from midfield, with Sergio Busquets suspended and Matias Rojas’s injury problems continuing, however Lionel Messi’s team still have more than enough firepower to sweep Atlanta aside.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Inter Miami to win @ +137 with bet365