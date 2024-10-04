MLS Weekend Preview: Conference Leaders Top the Bill

Inter Miami have won the MLS Supporters’ Shield and secured their place as the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. This means that they’re expected to field a weakened side this weekend, which could open the door for their opponents.

Things are different for the LA Galaxy as they try to clinch in the west. While they’re all but confirmed as winners, they will still have to be out in full force to get past a tricky Austin FC side.

Plus, DC United’s Christian Benteke has outstanding value as he tries to wrap up the Golden Boot.

MLS Weekend Betting Tips

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Toronto FC to win @ +135 with bet365

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: LA Galaxy to win and both teams to score @ +138 with BetMGM

New England Revolution vs DC United: Christian Benteke Anytime Goalscorer @ +150 with FanDuel

Odds courtesy of bet365, BetMGM and FanDuel, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Triumphant Miami to rest stars

Inter Miami have finally secured the MLS Supporters’ Shield and sewn up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. This means that they are unlikely to risk any of their star players picking up an injury before the playoffs, with Lionel Messi already expected to be rested.

While this is bad news for Canadian fans who wanted to see Messi perform, it’s undoubtedly fantastic news for Toronto FC.

It looked like Toronto had thrown away their wild card hopes after a disappointing 4-1 collapse at the hands of the New York Red Bulls. However, with Inter Miami widely expected to field a weakened XI on Saturday, they are back in with a chance.

Toronto are playing at home, in their final game of the regular season, knowing they must win to have a chance at the playoffs, and are facing opponents whose focus is elsewhere. There is no better time to back them.

MLS Betting Tip 1: Toronto FC to win @ +135 with bet365

LA Galaxy to face problems in victory

There is no denying that LA Galaxy are the favorites to comfortably beat Austin FC and, potentially, clinch the Western Conference. They are in great form, winning their last two games and picking up seven victories through their past ten fixtures.

Despite this great run, though, the Galaxy have had some defensive issues. They haven’t kept a clean sheet for five games, and three of their last four matches have had six goals scored.

Austin FC are in poor form and realistically out of the playoff picture, however they have still looked scrappy. Even as their season has fallen away, they’ve gotten goals in four of their last five games.

Expect LA Galaxy to win this game, but still look to Austin to get on the scoresheet in defeat.

MLS Betting Tip 2: LA Galaxy to win and both teams to score @ +138 with BetMGM

Benteke underpriced against the Revolution

DC United striker Christian Benteke has had a fantastic individual season while his team has struggled, and is the league’s top goalscorer with 22. This is three more than his closest rival, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

Benteke is in great goal scoring form at the moment, too. He’s averaged a goal a game through his last five matches, only failing to get on the scoresheet once.

At +150 to score anytime, he is severely underpriced to get a goal against a New England Revolution defense who concede an average of two goals per game.

DC United must win to stay in the nail-biting five-way battle for the wild card spots in the East. Benteke is in great form, at an amazing price, and primed to help his team with a goal.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Christian Benteke Anytime Goalscorer @ +150 with FanDuel