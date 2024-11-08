MLS Playoffs Best-of-3 Round: Both top seeds need wins to progress

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for the decisive Game 3 in the Best-of-3 Series round.

While four teams have booked their places in the MLS Playoff Semifinals, there are still four more spots up for grabs, with neither the top seeds in the East and West safely through yet.

Western Conference winners LAFC need to overcome the scrappy wild card winning Vancouver Whitecaps to make the next stage.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami still have to dispatch their bogey team Atlanta United if they want to progress and live up to their billing as +137 MLS Cup favorites.

All the teams left are now out of second chances. From here on in the MLS Playoffs, it’s win or go home.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 3 Betting Tips:

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Double Chance Atlanta United & Draw @ +175 with bet365

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Ryan Gauld Anytime Goalscorer @ +300 with bet365

FC CIncinnati vs New York City FC: Santiago Rodriguez to be shown a card @ +163 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter Miami Must Overcome Atlanta Demons

Inter Miami might be the hot favorites to lift the MLS Cup next month, but to get there they must first overcome the team who are rapidly becoming their bogey opponents - Atlanta United.

After winning Game 2 against Inter Miami with a 94th minute strike from Xande Silva, Atlanta now hold a 2-1-1 record over Miami in 2024. They also have an impressive 5-2 victory over the Herons from the end of last season, too.

This means that over the last five meetings between the two teams, Atlanta have won three, lost once, and drawn once.

There is no denying that Inter Miami are the hot favorites to go through, but history says it will be anything but easy and Atlanta are very capable of pulling off a huge upset.

There are other factors working against Inter Miami, too.

Their core group of key players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba are all 35 or older, and by failing to clinch the series in Game 2, Miami are now asking their tired legs to play a must-win fixture in the humid, 80 degree Floridian heat.

Inter Miami are still big -240 favorites to win the game, but history says Atlanta could well rock MLS and pull off an upset for the ages.

Although big lines like +525 for an Atlanta win or +400 for a draw are tempting, the best way to back Atlanta to get a result while balancing the risk is a Double Chance at +175.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 3 Betting Tip 1: Double Chance Atlanta United & Draw @ +175 with bet365

Golden Gauld to Strike Again

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Ryan Gauld is the top scorer so far this postseason after finding the net five times.

It might be tempting to write this off by saying Gauld has simply played an extra game compared to most after scoring a hat-trick in the wild card game, but the fact remains that he has scored in every playoff match so far.

He’s also proving busy in attack. So far he’s had 12 shots, with seven on target, and is massively outperforming his 2.65 xG. Those are the stat lines of a player who is leading the line, and in deadly form.

Whether the Whitecaps can pick up a result and eliminate the Western Conference winners LAFC remains to be seen. However, if one player can get on the scoresheet while they try, it’s the in-form Gauld.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 3 Betting Tip 2: Ryan Gauld Anytime Goalscorer @ +300 with bet365

Foul Leader Rodriguez Set For More Trouble

New York City FC midfielder Santiago Rodriguez has the worst record for fouls this postseason with 10, three more than the next worst offender, Obinna Nwobodo of FC Cincinnati.

This spate of foul play isn’t new for Rodriguez, either. He committed at least one foul across his last 13 regular season appearances, making two or more on ten of those occasions.

So far, Rodriguez has only been punished by a single card for his play, but he looks a likely candidate to pick up another in the third meeting between his NYCFC and playoff opponents Cincinnati.

With the loser facing elimination, the intensity of the match will only go up, and this is a classic recipe for ill discipline. Expect the postseason leader in fouls committed to wind up in the referee’s notebook.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 3 Betting Tip 3: Santiago Rodriguez to be shown a card @ +163 with bet365