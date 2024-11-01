MLS Playoffs Best-of-3 Round: Reigning champs facing elimination & more

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for how the teams will fare across the Game 2 fixtures of the Best-of-3 series round.

Seven of the eight lower seeds all face elimination in Game 2 of the Best-of-3 Series round of the playoffs, with the favorites able to book their places in the semifinals and continue on their journeys towards the MLS Cup.

The only outlier are the defending 2023 MLS Cup winning Columbus Crew, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home to the New York Red Bulls in Game 1.

The Game 2 slate will be full of guaranteed action as the underdogs try to force a Game 3, the favorites attempt to earn some valuable rest, and the Crew fight for their playoff lives.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 2 Betting Tips:

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Double Chance Atlanta or Draw @ -120 with DraftKings

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Ryan Gauld Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ +240 with bet365

New York Red Bulls vs Columbus Crew: Columbus Crew to win @ +200 with bet365

Hope For Atlanta Against Mighty Miami

There is no denying that Inter Miami dominated Game 1 against Atlanta United, however despite everything they threw at their opponent, they only managed to come away as 2-1 winners.

The fact that Atlanta were able to stay in the game will give them a huge boost of confidence as the action moves to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes have proven to be something of a problem team for Inter Miami in the past, winning 3-1 against them in May and 5-2 at the end of last season.

They’ve also got a great home record against Lionel Messi and his superstar teammates, winning four of the last five and drawing the other fixture.

There is no denying that Inter Miami are rightful favorites for the MLS Cup, and will almost certainly walk away from this series as winners. They’ll also be determined to clinch in two games to give their aging squad, with key members like Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba all over 35, the extra rest over a Game 3.

Atlanta’s home record against them needs to be respected, though.

With Atlanta’s history of positive results against Inter Miami when playing in front of their own fans, a double chance bet offers good value.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 2 Betting Tip 1: Double Chance Atlanta or Draw @ -120 with DraftKings

Gauld Doing Good for Struggling Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Ryan Gauld is proving to be a real star of this postseason. He scored a hat-trick and made an assist against the Portland Timbers in the wild card game, and then got the Whitecaps a consolation goal in Game 1 against Los Angeles FC.

Despite playing at home in Game 2, Vancouver are going to struggle against the Western Conference champions. However, they’re unlikely to go down without a fight.

Gauld only managed to get one shot on target off against LAFC in Game 1, but he’ll look to be busier to give his team any chance of a result. The chances of him having over 1.5 shots on target also only go up if the Whitecaps fall behind and need to throw more into their attack.

Despite things not looking good for the Whitecaps, it’s still worth backing Gauld to put in another excellent individual performance.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 2 Betting Tip 2: Ryan Gauld Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ +240 with bet365

Crew To Win Fight For Survival

The defending 2023 MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew were the only top seeded team to have lost in Game 1 when they were upset by the #7 seed New York Red Bulls.

Although RBNY fought hard for their victory, there’s no denying that the Crew dominated the game.

Columbus had 72% possession, and had eight shots on goal compared to three for RBNY. The Crew also strung together 800 passes to New York’s 214, and put in 23 crosses.

Full credit needs to go to the New York Red Bulls for walking out of Historic Crew Stadium with a win, but they cannot expect to be dominated in games like that and pick up victories regularly.

The Columbus Crew are the better team, and are now fighting to avoid elimination and keep the hope of defending their title alive.

Despite being on the road for Game 2, the Crew offer great value at +200, especially when you consider it’s to back the better team in a must-win game.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 2 Betting Tip 3: Columbus Crew to win @ +200 with bet365