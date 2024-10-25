MLS Playoffs Best-of-3 Round: Tight games and cards the theme for Game 1

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for how the teams will fare across the Game 1 fixtures of the Best-of-3 series round.

The Best-of-3 Series round is finally here, with the 16 best MLS teams all starting their journeys towards lifting the MLS Cup. These games are all 90 minutes, with penalties waiting to decide a winner if the scores are level at full time.

The first round can often be a nervy affair, with teams just as eager to simply not lose as they are to try and win. This means the best value for the first slate of games can be found in prop bets, rather than which teams will end up 1-0.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 1 Betting Tips

Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo: Under 2.5 goals @ -112 with bet365

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Tomas Aviles to be shown a card @ +187 with bet365

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Denis Bouanga anytime goalscorer @ -120 with bet365

Sounders defense ready for action

The Seattle Sounders are widely regarded as the best playoff team who aren’t one the top two seeds, and this is down to their incredible defense. The Sounders conceded the fewest goals during the regular season, only allowing 35 to be scored in the 34 game schedule.

While it isn’t impossible to break the Sounders down, the Houston Dynamo haven’t regularly shown the incisive attacking form needed to do so. They finished the season with just 47 goals, the second lowest of all the playoff teams.

The Sounders aren’t likely to run wild on Houston’s goal, either. They have struggled for a focal point of their offense all year, with converted winger Jordan Morris the closest they’ve come to finding a serviceable striker, and scored just 51 regular season goals themselves.

There have been goals in games for both sides, with two of the last five Sounders games going above 2.5 goals, plus three for Houston. However, this should be a tighter affair.

Teams need to focus on their strengths in the playoffs, and for the Seattle Sounders that’s their defense. They’ll need to ride it if they want to make a deep playoff run, and will want to get off to a strong start here by keeping the score low.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 1 Betting Tip 1: Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo: Under 2.5 goals @ -112 with bet365

Aviles set to struggle with tricky Atlanta line up

While Inter Miami are widely expected to make quick work of Atlanta United and easily progress to the next round, one player who looks set to struggle for the Florida side is Tomas Aviles.

The Argentinian defender had the worst discipline of anyone during the regular season, picking up 13 yellow cards and two reds through his 27 appearances. He also ended the season in a feisty mood, collecting a booking in four of his last six games.

Atlanta have a trio number of players who are likely to cause Aviles issues, with Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba and Jamal Thiare all drawing 25+ fouls in the regular season.

While none of these players individually tops the stat line for fouls suffered – by comparison, LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig lead the league with 83 – the fact that there are three threats who can draw fouls off Aviles means he can’t keep a safe distance from all of them.

Expect one of the Atlanta trio to draw a foul from Aviles that will wind up with him in the referee’s book.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 1 Betting Tip 2: Tomas Aviles to be shown a card @ +187

Busy Bouanga looks set to net

The MLS regular season top scorer, Christian Benteke, isn’t in the playoffs, as his DC United side failed in their bid to claim a wild card spot. However, the three players who tied in second place with 20 goals each are all in action.

These are Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami, plus LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. Of the three, Bouanga looks the most likely to pop up with a goal in the first round of matches.

Bouanga is by far the youngest player of the three at 29 years old, compared to Suarez and Messi at 37, and the added energy is visible on his stat sheet.

Bouanga had the highest xG during the regular season at 21.28 compared to 11.08 for Messi and 14.73 for Suarez. He also had 157 scoring attempts, which was vastly more than the 84 made by Messi and 77 by Suarez.

Even accounting for games played Bouanga is demonstrably the busier player. He has an average of 4.9 scoring attempts per game, with Messi at 4.4 and Suarez just 2.9.

Everybody raises their game in the playoffs, and defenses will become even harder to break down. Bouanga’s goalscoring record and added energy, however, make him an excellent candidate to break through and find the back of the net anyway.

MLS Best-of-3 Round Game 1 Betting Tip 3: Denis Bouanga anytime goalscorer @ -120 with bet365