MLS Eastern Conference Final: Orlando to go down fighting

When Atlanta United eliminated the overwhelming MLS Cup favorites Inter Miami in the first round of the playoffs, the whole competition was blown wide open.

This was especially true in the East. With the #2 seed Columbus Crew also knocked out in the first round, the path to glory was suddenly open for a lot of teams who might not previously have liked their chances.

The two sides remaining are Orlando City SC and the New York Red Bulls. Only one, though, can take advantage of the early favorites’ eliminations and move on to the MLS Cup Final.

MLS Eastern Conference Final Betting Tips:

New York Red Bulls To Qualify @ +175 with bet365

Team To Get Most Corners - Orlando City @ -163 with bet365

Ramiro Enrique Over 3.5 Shots @ +200 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New York Hard to Beat

Orlando City have historically done well against the New York Red Bulls, but RBNY have had the upper hand so far this season. They won their home game against the Lions, then played out a 1-1 draw in Florida.

When the two sides meet for a third time here, expect the Red Bulls to find a way to get another result.

What has defined RBNY’s season has been their ability to avoid defeats. They only lost nine times in the regular season, and led the league with 14 ties. This experience grinding out results will serve them well in what should otherwise be a close game.

It’s best to simply take RBNY to qualify for the next round, as this encompasses all the ways they can progress: in 90 minutes, after extra time, and following penalties.

The New York Red Bulls have quietly had a very good postseason, even eliminating the #2 seed Columbus Crew in the first round, and are undefeated against Orlando so far this season. Expect them to find a way past the Lions again on Saturday night.

MLS Eastern Conference Final Betting Tip 1: New York Red Bulls To Qualify @ +175 with bet365

Orlando Clear Corners Winner

One area where Orlando City are absolutely dominating their opponents is in the corners market.

The Lions lead the teams remaining in the playoffs for corners, winning 24 across their four matches so far. This gives them an average of 6 per game.

This is significantly more than RBNY collect, with New York only winning 11 across their four games for an average of 3.6.

No matter how the game flows, expect Orlando to come out on top in the corners match.

MLS Eastern Conference Final Betting Tip 2: Team To Get Most Corners - Orlando City @ -163 with bet365

Livewire Enrique to Take His Shots

Orlando City attacker Ramiro Enrique is one of the most high energy players in the league, driving his team forward early in games before typically being subbed off around the hour mark. During those sixty minutes, though, he pushes his team forward and is unafraid to take shots.

He’s broken the over 3.5 shots line twice in his four games so far this postseason, and came close with three shots in another. The only exception to this great form came against Charlotte in the first round, where Enrique had a poor game overall and was shut out.

Enrique’s bravery in getting his shots off is a major reason why Orlando lead the remaining playoff teams with a total of 55 shots across their four games played.

He might be a little safer at -125 for over 2.5 shots, but the huge bump in value and his generally great performances to date make it worth taking Enrique to break the 3.5 shots line.

MLS Eastern Conference Final Betting Tip 3: Ramiro Enrique Over 3.5 Shots @ +200 with bet365