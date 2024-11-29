MLS Western Conference Final: Classic game set to decide the West

Our football betting expert names his three picks and predictions for the Western Conference Final at 10pm ET (11/30/2024).

This year’s Western Conference title will be decided in a game for the ages when the LA Galaxy host the Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy have been an attacking powerhouse during the playoffs, netting an incredible 15 goals in just three games, and have looked to dominate their opponents.

Standing between them and the MLS Cup Final are the Seattle Sounders, who have arguably the best defense in the league.

With the best attack facing the best defense in a single elimination match for a spot in the MLS Cup Final, this has all the ingredients to be a classic.

MLS Western Conference Final Betting Tips:

Gabriel Pec Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ +120 with bet365

Over 10.5 Corners @ +100 with bet365

Seattle Sounders Over 2.5 Cards @ +120 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Pec’s Star Shines Bright

LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec has had an incredible debut season since his move from Vasco da Gama last winter, and was crowned MLS Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.

He is a major part of the Galaxy’s fearsome attack, and has logged 16 goals in his 33 appearances so far this season.

With the Seattle Sounders’ league-leading defense, it’s too much of a risk to back even Pec to get on the scoresheet in this game. However, it’s worth backing the feisty Brazilian to still take his shots.

You have to go back to August to find a game where Pec hasn’t had at least two shots on target during a match.

The Sounders defense also lets still lets teams get shots off, even if they’re low percentage chances that are easily dealt with. Los Angeles FC had 27 attempts in their defeat to the Sounders in the last round, with 10 on target.

LA Galaxy are the highest scoring team in the postseason, netting 15 times in their three games, and will engineer themselves chances against the Sounders. Whether they’re able to get the ball in the net or not, Pec will be one of the key players taking the shots.

MLS Western Conference Final Betting Tip 1: Gabriel Pec Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ +120 with bet365

Corners High With Defensive Efforts

The Seattle Sounders defense has shown that it is perfectly happy to concede corners when under pressure during the playoffs.

When LAFC were piling on the pressure in the last game, the Sounders conceded 11 corners through the end of extra time. In the first round too, with the Houston Dynamo chasing the game and taking 18 shots, they allowed their opponents seven corners.

Under regular circumstances, the Sounders and Galaxy both win three to five corners per game. However, this match will have a unique dynamic, with the Sounders stout defense absorbing pressure from the Galaxy’s high octane attack.

In these circumstances, the Sounders have proven they’re happy to concede corners, and that will be enough to tip the line to over 10.5.

MLS Western Conference Final Betting Tip 2: Over 10.5 Corners @ +100 with bet365

Sounders to Keep Ref Busy

One downside of the Sounders relying on their defense is that they can give away a lot of fouls, and in turn have their players pick up cards.

Seattle have the most yellow cards of any team left in the playoffs, collecting seven in their three games.

So far they’ve only broken the 2.5 line once, when they collected four against Houston. The dynamic of this game, though, will encourage more cards.

The Sounders are expected to try and absorb the Galaxy’s offense and then counter, using the speed of makeshift striker Jordan Morris to break away.

This tactic will be risky against a side as good as the Galaxy, and sometimes the Sounders will need to foul in order to shut attacks down. This should push Seattle, who already lead the playoff sides in cards, over the 2.5 line for the game.

MLS Western Conference Final Betting Tip 3: Seattle Sounders Over 2.5 Cards @ +120 with bet365