MLS Cup Final: Wounded LA Galaxy Face Tough New York Test

The 2024 MLS Cup Final will see two of the league’s original franchises face off to decide the champion, with the LA Galaxy being given the honor of hosting the game at Dignity Health Sports Park by virtue of being the top seeds.

The Galaxy have been explosive this postseason, averaging four goals per game and looking dominant while early favorites Inter Miami and LAFC slipped away. However, they’ll need to try to bring the trophy home without one of their most important players.

For some, the New York Red Bulls will be surprise MLS Cup finalists, but they have quietly flown under the radar to pick up some excellent postseason momentum. The big question now is whether that will be enough to move past the impressive Galaxy.

Honors Even at 90

There is no doubt that the LA Galaxy are rightful favorites to lift the MLS Cup, however there are big questions about whether they’ll be able to do it inside 90 minutes.

Star Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig is out injured after suffering a torn ACL in the Conference final against the Seattle Sounders.

As a testament to how much this campaign means to Puig, and just how vital he is to the Galaxy, he played on for half an hour with the injury, and got the game winning assist in the process.

Although the Galaxy have been vocal about wanting to win the trophy for Puig, the reality is that his production will be impossible to replace. The team has looked impressive, scoring 16 in just four playoff games, but will need to find their feet without the heart of their midfield.

They’ll also need to do this against a New York Red Bulls side who have proven difficult to beat all season long.

RBNY lead the league in the regular season with 14 ties, and have shown time and time again that they’re able to find ways to stay in games and grind out results.

While all these draws affected their points total and only made them #7 seeds, their ability to stay in games has made them formidable during the playoffs.

Serious credit needs to be given to the RBNY defense, too. They have only conceded two goals during the playoffs, both during a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew, and look comfortable despite giving up huge amounts of possession to their opponents.

With the LA Galaxy missing the beating heart of their midfield, and RBNY proving a tough team to make headway against, look for this game to be a draw after 90 minutes and get settled during extra time or penalties.

MLS Cup Final Betting Tip 1: Draw @ +280 with bet365

Corners Missing From Cup Final

Throughout the playoffs, neither the Galaxy or RBNY have played for corners.

The Galaxy have won three corners in two of their playoff games to date, and four in the other two. Meanwhile, RBNY peaked with five in one game, while securing either two or three in the others.

The whole-season stats for both teams are low as well, with the Galaxy averaging 4.8 corners per game and RBNY not much better with five.

The final is unlikely to deviate from these low corner affairs based on how both teams handle possession.

Throughout the playoffs, RBNY have been comfortable affording their opponents the lion’s share of the ball, typically holding about 40% possession. LA Galaxy, meanwhile, love having the ball, and will happily take at least 60%.

With RBNY happy to sit back and let their opponents hold on to the ball, and the Galaxy equally satisfied with being allowed to knock it about while looking for an opening, don’t expect corners to play a major part.

MLS Cup Final Betting Tip 2: Under 9.5 corners @ +105 with DraftKings

Younger Nealis To Run Out Of Luck

The New York Red Bulls lead all teams for fouls committed during the playoffs with 66, and right back Dylan Nealis is the worst offender with 13.

Somehow Dylan Nealis hasn’t picked up a card yet despite his persistent fouling, something made the more incredible considering his brother and fellow RBNY defender Sean has picked up two while committing just three fouls during the playoffs.

Dylan Nealis has committed four fouls in each of his last three games, though, and that level of ill discipline simply isn’t sustainable without getting the referee’s attention.

He’ll also likely be tasked with keeping an eye on Joseph Paintsil, who has drawn 2+ fouls in six of his last seven games.

With RBNY expected to be on the back foot for most of the game, and needing to shut down an explosive Galaxy offense, Nealis looks a good candidate to finally cross the line and wind up in the book.

MLS Cup Final Betting Tip 3: Dylan Nealis to be shown a card @ +260 with bet365