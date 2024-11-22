MLS Conference Semifinals: Underdogs set to triumph, and star player to shine

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for this weekend’s MLS Conference semifinals.

The lineups for the MLS Conference Finals will be set this weekend, as the action returns from the international break with four huge semifinal games.

Saturday sees the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls, followed by Los Angeles FC receiving a visit from the Seattle Sounders.

Sunday’s games start with Orlando City SC hosting Atlanta United, before the slate is closed out by Minnesota United visiting the LA Galaxy.

MLS Conference Semifinals Betting Tips

Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United: Atlanta United to qualify @ +225 with bet365

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders: LAFC & Under 3.5 goals @ +170 with BetMGM

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United: Same Game Parlay with Riqui Puig Over 1.5 Shots on Target & Riqui Puig To Score Anytime @ +546 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365 and BetMGM, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Atlanta Fairy Tale to Continue

Atlanta United pulled off the upset of the Best-of-3 round by eliminating MLS Cup favorites Inter Miami, a team who had such a dominant regular season that it was seen as a forgone conclusion that they’d win the whole thing.

The question now looms: how much further can Atlanta go? Playing Orlando City SC here, the answer seems to be at least one round further.

One of the indicators that Atlanta could upset Inter Miami was the fact they had a great record against them, and the Five Stripes have an even better one over Orlando.

Atlanta hold a 3-1-1 record over the last five games against Orlando, and won both meetings with Lions during the regular season. This includes a 2-1 win at Inter & Co Stadium in October.

Orlando City have had a strong but unspectacular season, and it’s hard to see where they’ll find the extra performance to overcome a team they struggle against, especially one who are on the ride of a lifetime.

There are a few different ways to back Atlanta to do well, but the best is to back them to qualify at +225. This covers all the ways that Atlanta can progress to the final - a win in 90 minutes, victory in extra time, or coming out on top in penalties.

MLS Conference Semifinals Betting Tip 1: Atlanta United to qualify @ +225 with bet365

Low Scoring Game for MLS Favorites

Los Angeles FC have inherited the title of MLS Cup favorites after Inter Miami’s elimination, and the next test to see if they can live up to expectations is against the Seattle Sounders and their mighty defense.

The Sounders conceded just 35 goals during the 34 game regular season, and conceded just one more as they swept the Houston Dynamo 2-0 in the Best-of-3 round.What’s holding Seattle back, though, is their inability to score goals. Their tally of 51 in the regular season was the third lowest of the playoff teams, and with extra time now in play they can’t rely on smothering games for 90 minutes and winning on penalties as they did against Houston.

LAFC looked shaky defensively against Vancouver in the last round, but Seattle don’t seem to have the tools to take full advantage.

The most likely outcome is a narrow LAFC victory, and the best way to back this is by taking Los Angeles to win and under 3.5 goals at +170.

It’s tempting back LAFC and under 2.5 goals at +340, but this carries much more risk. A single Seattle goal would mean the minimum score LAFC could win by would be 2-1, pushing the line above 2.5 and voiding the bet.

However, Seattle only scored one goal in the two games against Houston, and so being shut out by LAFC is not impossible.

MLS Conference Semifinals Betting Tip 2: LAFC & Under 3.5 goals @ +170 with BetMGM

Prince Puig to Shine Again

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig was snubbed for an MVP nomination in the regular season, and seems to be on a war path to prove his worth during the playoffs.

The 25-year-old Spaniard was ferocious in his team’s series against the Colorado Rapids, picking up four goals and an assist, while also pulling off seven shots on target.

Minnesota United will prove tougher opposition than Colorado, but Puig is in the kind of form where he’ll still shine.

The markets offering the best value on Puig to have another strong game are anytime goalscorer and shots on target.

After picking up two goals in each game against Colorado, his odds to get on the scoresheet against Minnesota seem short at +187.

Puig also picked up four shots on target in the first match against Colorado, and three in the second. This makes it a surprise that he’s priced at +125 for over 1.5 shots on target.

While it’s worth backing either of these markets individually, the best returns come from combining them in a Same Game Parlay for odds of +546.

With a goal counting as a shot on target anyway, this is a way to get a massive odds boost for Puig to simply score and have a second shot on target.

MLS Conference Semifinals Betting Tip 3: Same Game Parlay with Riqui Puig Over 1.5 Shots on Target & Riqui Puig To Score Anytime @ +546 with bet365