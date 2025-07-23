Picking a winner for the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars clash

This week we’ll see the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, and with Lionel Messi back in the mix, the Americans have the advantage.

There will be quality in both sides. However, they line up at Q2 Stadium, and the MLS outfit will be out for revenge as they were dominate last year.

All-Star Game Outright Market Odds MLS All Stars win +130 Tie +300 Liga MX All Stars win +125

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

It’s All-Star game time

The time has come for the best from the MLS to take on the best from the Liga MX in an exciting match. The growth of the divisions in recent years means that a lineup of significant names, headlined by Lionel Messi, will be on display.

Some players that are expected to play are former Barcelona man, Jordi Alba, Mexican star, Chucky Luzano, and in-form former Nottingham Forest striker, Sam Surridge.

On the other side, Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos, and Colombian great, James Rodriguez, will take to the field. Another former Los Blancos man, Sergio Canales, is also in the mix, and there are many others to watch out for.

Evander, of FC Cincinnati, is having a great campaign, and Diego Luna is seen as a future talent. Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga continues to shine for LAFC.

For the Mexicans, Alexis Vega is one to watch after his efforts for Toluca, while 16-year-old Gilberto Mora is drawing attention. Up front, Paulinho has proven to be very effective.

This match has got all the ingredients to be a lively Texan affair, and after last year’s 4-1 defeat, the MLS will be eager to get revenge. However, who’s got the upper hand this time around?

One man could decide it

If Lionel Messi plays his best, the Liga MX All-Stars might not have a chance. Although he is 38 years old, his recent outings show that he’s still very dangerous. Messi has scored 12 goals in his last seven matches, including six braces, and often breaks through defences.

He’s probably the reason why the MLS side are seen as marginal favourites, as he could really make the difference. Last year, they suffered a terrible defeat after he withdrew due to injury. However, this game should be much closer. With Messi, Surridge, and Evander in good form, the Americans probably have a narrow edge.

They also have the advantage of being the sharper of the two sides, as they are in the middle of their season. Liga MX has just started again, so some of their players might not be fully ready yet. Of course, this does not include Club World Cup participants.

Nico Estévez, manager of Austin FC, is coaching the MLS team at his home stadium. Meanwhile, André Jardine, manager of Club América, is coaching the Liga MX team. Jardine has won many more titles than Estévez. Águilas have been a force under the Brazilian.

It really is a game that could go either way, and the bookies’ odds reflect this. So, it would not be a surprise if the match ends in a draw and goes to a penalty shootout. However, with the Messi factor included, and the quality at Estévez’s disposal, the MLS All-Stars are expected to come out on top, but by a small margin.