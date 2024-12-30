Manchester United vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Toon on the Tear at Old Trafford

Check out our football expert's Man United vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday's 3pm ET Premier League match (12/30/2024).

Manchester United's miserable festive period continued with a 2-0 defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day and things do not get any easier for Ruben Amorim's men when they welcome in-form Newcastle to Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

In-form Magpies can keep winning run going

December has shown new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim the scale of the job he faces at Old Trafford.

Already this month, the Red Devils have sustained five defeats in all competitions, losing to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Wolves.

They head into Monday's clash at Old Trafford on a three-game losing run, and they have kept just one clean sheet in their eight matches this month.

The bottom line is Amorim needs the January transfer window to arrive so he can start tinkering with a squad which is seriously low on confidence.

As for Newcastle, they are set to finish the year on a high after reeling off four straight wins, three of which have come in the Premier League.

As a result, Eddie Howe's men are up to fifth in the standings and their in-form attack should be too strong for a Manchester United side in disarray.

At -120, the Magpies are worth selecting draw no bet, which means stakes are returned in the event of a draw.

Goals could flow for visitors at Old Trafford

Another decent way to approach this game from a betting perspective is to back Newcastle to score at least two goals.

They have done it in each of their last six games and have really found their feet in front of goal.

After successive 4-0 defeats of lowly Leicester and Ipswich in the Premier League, Newcastle eased to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at St James' Park on Boxing Day.

That means they have scored 19 goals in all competitions this month alone, and they should sniff blood in Manchester.

Amorim's side have been breached at least twice in five of their last seven games, losing their previous home contest 3-0 against Bournemouth.

The continued absences of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw limit United's options at the back and they could struggle to keep tabs on the Newcastle attack.

Isak able to continue scoring streak

At the forefront of Newcastle's attack is Alexander Isak, who is enjoying a terrific December.

Isak has flown up the Premier League scoring charts with seven Premier League strikes this month, meaning his overall tally is up to 11.

The Swedish star continues to be linked with a move away, given his form, and he bagged a hat-trick in his team's 4-0 win over Ipswich in their last away contest.

He netted in the first minute of that game and is overpriced at +450 to score the first goal at Old Trafford.

