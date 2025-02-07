Manchester United vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Cup run to be welcome distraction for United

Check out our football expert’s Manchester United vs Leicester predictions and betting tips, prior to Friday’s 3pm ET FA Cup clash (2/7/2025).

Both sides are enduring miserable campaigns, but United will fancy a decent cup run to deflect attention away from their disappointing Premier League performances.

On the flip side, City may want to concentrate more on league matters as they fight to survive in the top-flight, so a comfortable home win looks the most likely outcome at Old Trafford this Friday.

Manchester United vs Leicester Betting Tips

Manchester United to win to nil @ +150 with bet365

Manchester United to win 3-0 @ +900 with bet365

Amad Diallo first goalscorer @ +500 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Red Devils can avoid trouble

Manchester United have won four of their last six matches in all competitions, but their season has still been a disaster so far, as highlighted by Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

That was their fifth loss in their last seven home matches, but they should be able to avoid that tally getting any worse this week when they entertain even-more troubled Leicester in the FA Cup.

The Foxes are floundering in the bottom three of the Premier League and they have lost eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

The most recent of those was a 4-0 drubbing at Everton last Saturday, and things may get even worse in the coming weeks for Ruud van Nistelrooy's strugglers.

Following this cup clash Leicester face a punishing eight-match fixture schedule which includes league matches against six of the sides in the top ten.

A cup distraction is probably the last thing they need and it is easy to see United ending their run this week.

Leicester lost 3-0 on their last trip to Old Trafford in the league and it was 5-2 just a few weeks before that in October's EFL Cup encounter. Another comfortable home win looks likely, even given United's issues.

Manchester United vs Leicester Tip 1: Manchester United to win to nil @ +150 with bet365

Repeat scoreline looks likely

It finished 3-0 to United when Leicester last made the short trip up to Manchester on November 10th and backing the same outcome could pay off this week.

The Red Devils have won their last three dust-ups with the Foxes by a three-goal margin and they could stand firm against Friday's visitors, who have fired blanks in three of their last four fixtures.

Manchester United vs Leicester Tip 2: Manchester United to win 3-0 @ +900 with bet365

Amad the one bright spot for United

United's stars have regularly failed to shine this term and they have been overshadowed on more than one occasion by livewire forward Amad Diallo.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals this term and has shown a knack for turning up at the right time.

A hat-trick against Southampton recently rescued a 3-1 win when it looked like United were going to lose, while he snatched a point for the Red Devils with a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool, which came hot on the heels of an added-time winner in the Manchester derby at the Etihad in December.

Diallo remains a raw talent but he picks his moments well and he looks a value option to open the scoring in front of the live TV cameras on Friday evening.

Manchester United vs Leicester Tip 3: Amad Diallo first goalscorer @ +500 with bet365