Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: City hoping to Clamber back on top

Check out our football expert’s Man City vs Southampton predictions and betting tips, before Saturday’s 10am ET Premier League clash (10/26/2024).

Manchester City are still changing down the 1st in the Premier League, and with their title rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool clashing on Sunday, they could find themselves top on Monday. First, though, they must secure victory over a visiting Southampton side.

Man City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @ +130 with bet365

2-4 Goals in the Match @ -125 with bet365

Over 3.5 Cards @ +125 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City Suspect but still Coming Through

Pep Guardiola’s men simply cannot afford any more slip-ups, not with the pace that both Arsenal and Liverpool are setting. Yet, they look unlikely to falter all too much against a Saints side incapable of performing on the road.

Southampton are winless to this point, with four back-to-back losses away from home, and a single draw to their name, there is little chance of them actually succeeding in getting points out of this one.

Let alone when considering they have been winless at the Etihad since 2012, and have only earned points against the Citizens once in their last four outings, this at St Mary’s.

While the result may seem set in stone, the scoreline isn’t, as for all their struggles, the Saints have been scoring and City have been far from clean at the back.

Southampton have scored in all of their last four league games including putting one past Arsenal, no easy feat. Alongside having bagged in five on the bounce against City.

Guardiola’s Sky Blue outfit haven’t been on top form defensively conceding in all, bar one, of their Premier League clashes to this point.

The Saints are not going to come out of this one too rosy, but they will give their travelling fans a little something to cheer about.

Man City vs Southampton Tip 1: Man City to Win & Both Teams to Score @ +130 with bet365

Goals in Droves

Goals have been the name of the game for both sides this term so far, with a range of 2-4 offering a decent bit of leeway on either side, it looks like a great option in this meeting.

City have seen six of their eight games have the 2-4 line hit, with the Saints not trailing too far behind in this realm, with five of the eight going this way.

Both sides scoring will give us the two goals needed to get us to the line, and City haven’t been racking up the score on their opponents too readily of late either.

Man City vs Southampton Tip 2: 2-4 Goals in the Match @ -125 with bet365

Crunch time bringing the Cards

It may be too early in the season to say, but with the meetings elsewhere possibly allowing City to take the lead of the League, this well could be considered crunch time, something that will bring the bookings with it.

City cannot afford to falter, likely to strive tooth and nail and the Saints are racking up the cards this season already, as the Referee may be reaching in his pocket in this one.

City are averaging 2.25 cards per game, high among the top six.

The Saints see a massive 3.75 per 90 minutes, one of the highest rates in the league to this point, only earning less than two cards in one of their games to this point.

The referee of the match Tony Harrington isn’t shy about a booking either, averaging 3.5 per game so far.

Bookings look set to be on the cards in this match, and the over 3.5 line is more than achievable.

Man City vs Southampton Tip 3: Over 3.5 Cards @ +125 with bet365