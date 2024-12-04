Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: City Facing Further Woes

Our football expert offers his Man City vs Forest predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash, at 2:30pm ET (12/04/2024)

Manchester City are on a seven-game winless run when Nottingham Forest head to the Etihad, and the Citizens may struggle to snap that sequence on Wednesday night.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Forest @ +225 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +162 with bet365

Rico Lewis to be shown a card @ +700 with bet365

Citizens heading for further home woes

It’s seven matches without a win for Manchester City in what has been a surprise slump for the champions.

Their poor run began with a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Tottenham and continued against Bournemouth, Sporting, Brighton, Spurs and Feyenoord before Pep Guardiola’s men were beaten by Liverpool last weekend.

City were easily brushed aside by the table-topping Reds, and that stats of that contest do not make good reading for the Manchester men.

Liverpool won the shot count 18-8 at Anfield, the expected goals figures finished 3.57 to 0.84 in favor of Arne Slot’s men and City look miles short of their brilliant best.

Nottingham Forest have lost only three matches all season and the Tricky Trees have been good enough to beat Liverpool and collect draws against Chelsea and Brighton, so Nuno Espirito Santo’s men look excellent value to avoid defeat on Wednesday night.

Forest could frustrate depleted City attack

Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne had to settle for places on the bench against Liverpool and that certainly had a negative impact on City’s attacking output.

Guardiola may make the decision to restore those top performers to the starting line-up on Wednesday night, but the Spanish coach also made the decision to drop first-choice keeper Ederson at the weekend and the choices of the City boss are notoriously difficult to predict.

The Citizens have scored only eight goals in their last eight matches and Forest have kept five clean sheets in 13 Premier League games, so backing under 2.5 goals looks a play.

Lewis struggling to reach required level

Rico Lewis has been shown only two yellow cards this term, but that pair of bookings have been issued in City’s last four matches.

With the Citizens struggling to dominate opposition, Lewis has to get through more defensive work and the England international is a long way short of a top-level Premier League performer.

The 20-year-old could be in trouble again on Wednesday night.

