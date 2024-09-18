Manchester City vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting tips: City Backed to win San Siro Showdown

Our betting expert offers up his three best Manchester City vs Inter Milan betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Champions League clash

In a repeat of the 2023 final, Manchester City get their 2024-25 Champions League journey underway with a clash against Inter Milan, who will be keen to exact their revenge after a 1-0 defeat on that night in Istanbul.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ +210 with bet365

Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime @ +275 with bet365

Rodri to be booked @ +400 with bet365

Citizens can add to impressive home record

City have made an excellent start to the season and are the only Premier League side to win all four of their opening games, meaning they will be in good spirits ahead of this visit from the Italian champions.

Inter’s title defense has not started as strongly, as they have already dropped points against Genoa and Monza in Serie A, suggesting they are unlikely to take the spoils at the Etihad, where City have an excellent record in Europe.

The Citizens have won 12 of their last 13 home matches in the Champions League and are worthy favorites to earn a win on Wednesday. However, while a victory may prove beyond Inter, the signs are positive that they can at least net in Manchester.

City have already conceded in home games to newly-promoted Ipswich and an inconsistent Brentford this term and the Nerazzurri, who have netted nine goals in four matches, should have enough to score even in defeat.

De Bruyne bound to have an impact

Kevin De Bruyne was limited to just two appearances in City’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals last season, yet he still netted two goals and provided one assist from those limited minutes, showing his quality with every touch of the ball.

The Belgian maestro has stayed fit so far this season and should play against Inter, in a match he could impact greatly.

De Bruyne has scored five goals in his last 22 Premier League games and, with the Inter defense occupied by the sensational Erling Haaland - who has a ludicrous nine goals in four league matches this term - he could ghost into space and punish the Nerazzurri in Manchester.

Rusty Rodri could be carded

One player who hasn’t stayed fit this term is Rodri, who played his first minutes for City last weekend, coming off the bench in their 2-1 win over Brentford.

He is important to Pep Guardiola’s side, though, and will surely start against Inter, who he netted the winner against in Istanbul 15 months ago.

However, his rustiness could show against an energetic midfield containing the lively Nicolo Barella and the talented Hakan Calhanoglu, potentially resulting in a booking for the Spaniard.

Rodri was booked 10 times in 42 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League last term, and could pick up another yellow on Wednesday.

