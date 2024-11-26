Manchester City vs Feyenoord Predictions and Betting Tips: City can cut losing streak

Check out our football expert’s Manchester City vs Feyenoord predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (11/26/2024).

Premier League champions Manchester City host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday desperate to end their shocking five-game losing streak before facing title rivals Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

Manchester City v Feyenoord Betting Tips

Manchester City win & both teams score @ +175 with bet365

Erling Haaland first goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Over 3.5 cards in match @ +110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ideal chance for City to turn fortunes around

Manchester City lost consecutive games just once last season, so the five-match losing streak they are on has been shocking for a team who have won the Premier League in six of the last seven seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side also won the Champions League in 2022-23 and had made a solid start in this year's competition until being thumped 4-1 by Sporting in Lisbon in the third game of their losing run.

The English champions had earlier lost to Tottenham in the EFL Cup and Bournemouth in the league, while they subsequently went down 2-1 at Brighton before Saturday's stunning 4-0 home defeat by Spurs, which was their biggest home reverse since 2003.

City had done an efficient job of dispatching Slovan Bratislava (4-0) and Sparta Prague (5-0) in this competition after opening with a goalless home draw against Serie A champions Inter Milan, but the defeat in Portugal saw them drop out of the top eight places in the standings.

Guardiola's injury worries are easing a little, but he now has form concerns over several of his regulars.

Feyenoord also have team selection issues, though, with star striker Santiago Gimenez unlikely to return from a hip injury and key midfielder Quinten Timber dealing with an ankle problem, while midfielder Chris-Kevin Nadje is suspended.

The Dutch side have won both their away games so far at Girona and Benfica, but their 4-0 home defeat by Bayer Leverkusen and 3-1 loss against RB Salzburg in their last European contest suggest City should be able to dispatch them if they can snap out of their funk.

The English champions have conceded 14 goals in their five recent losses, so backing Feyenoord to score in defeat could pay off - they have been shut out in only one of their last 12 games.

Manchester City v Feyenoord Tip 1: Manchester City win & both teams score @ +175 with bet365

Haaland can come good

City's recent malaise has even spread to star man Erling Haaland, who missed several decent chances in Saturday's defeat to Spurs, but he is far from in a goal drought as he put his side ahead in the league match against Brighton.

Haaland also struck twice in City's 5-0 home win over Sparta Prague in their last home Champions League game and he can be ruthless in matches against lesser opposition.

Feyenoord had conceded eight goals in their previous four games before Saturday's 3-0 win over Heerenveen, so they could crack under the pressure of a City onslaught and Haaland is worth backing to open the scoring.

Manchester City v Feyenoord Tip 2: Erling Haaland first goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Card count could rise

Feyenoord will understandably scent an upset given the poor form of their hosts and that could combine with City's desperation to make things happen to create a feisty atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium.

Referees have been busy in City's recent games, with six yellow cards shown in each of their last three outings and backing four or more cards in the match appeals.

Referee Radu Petrescu is making his second Champions League trip to England this season, having shown five yellow cards in Aston Villa's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich last month.

Manchester City v Feyenoord Tip 3: Over 3.5 cards in match @ +110 with bet365