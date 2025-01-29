Manchester City vs Club Brugge Predictions and Betting Tips: Expect goals in Etihad thriller

Get three Man City vs Club Brugge predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/29/2025).

In perhaps the strangest storyline in a season full of shocks, Manchester City are in real danger of not making it into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The 2023 winners are two points off the play-off places with one game remaining and they will be full of nerves ahead of Wednesday’s visit from Club Brugge, who know a point would secure their place in the next round and eliminate their hosts in the process.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -134 with bet365

Phil Foden anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

City can secure crucial win

With Club Brugge knowing a point will do, the Belgian side can be expected to park the bus at the Etihad and try to grind the Premier League champions down.

However, while Brugge have managed clean sheets against Aston Villa, Sturm Graz and Juventus in this season’s Champions League, it is hard to envisage them keeping a City side who have scored 25 goals in their last six games in all competitions quiet for very long.

Pep Guardiola will expect perfection from his side on Wednesday and they should oblige, with Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden all capable of hurting Nicky Hayen’s men.

Five of City’s last six Champions League matches have gone over 3.5 goals and the hosts should be taken to secure a crucial and convincing win.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Tip 1: Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Back Brugge to play their part

Although Brugge are unlikely to secure any points at the Etihad, they should have enough to score and help bring up a hefty total goals tally in Manchester.

The Belgian side have blanked in just one of their last six Champions League matches and both teams to score has been a winning bet in 10 of their last 14 games in all competitions.

City’s defensive woes have been well-documented, with Guardiola’s men managing just nine clean sheets in their 33 matches this term and only four in their last 20.

The Citizens are still battling numerous injuries at the back and -134 for both teams to score is a price worth taking.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Tip 2: Both teams to score @ -134 with bet365

Foden fancied to lead Citizens charge

Foden provided the icing on the cake by netting City’s third in their 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday and he can maintain his good form by scoring against Brugge.

The England midfielder has scored five goals in his last four games and his ability to exploit space with clever runs and dribbles should make him a real threat against a side who will be aiming to sit deep at the Etihad.

If Brugge fall behind, though, they will be forced to push higher up the field and Foden’s pace could be useful in that instance too, with his goal against Chelsea coming on the break, making him a solid anytime goalscorer bet for Wednesday’s crucial clash.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge Tip 3: Phil Foden anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365