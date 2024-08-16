Man Utd vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: Cottagers can avoid defeat

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Fulham predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener at Old Trafford.

United lifted the FA Cup last season but they finished eighth in the league - just 13 points superior to Fulham, who defeated them 2-1 in a February fixture at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Fulham Betting Tips

Fulham or draw double chance @ +130 with bet365

Andreas Pereira to score or assist @ +200 with bet365

Casemiro over 3.5 tackles @ +110 with bet365

Industrious Cottagers may frustrate their hosts

Fulham snapped a four-game head-to-head losing sequence against Manchester United when goals from Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi sealed a 2-1 success in February this year and they have every chance of taking a point or three when facing the Red Devils in the opening match of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Londoners have been a consistent club over the last two seasons, finishing 10th in 2022-23 and 13th last term, and they are not intimidated by coming up against heavyweight opposition.

Aside from their triumph at the Theatre of Dreams, Fulham took four points off of Arsenal and they led 3-2 at Liverpool with 86 minutes expired until the outcome was changed by late strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United must be prepared for a tough game and they are hampered by injuries, with new signing Leny Yoro and striker Rasmus Hojland expected to be among the absentees.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a mixed pre-season, concluding with a penalty shootout loss to Manchester City in the Community Shield, and they look well worth opposing at odds-on prices.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 1: Fulham or draw double chance @ +130 with bet365

Pereira primed to make his mark

Attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira has been one of the key players behind Fulham’s consolidation as a Premier League club and he can play a vital role in securing the Londoners a positive result at Old Trafford.

Pereira made his professional debut as a Manchester United player back in August 2014 and went on to make 45 Premier League appearances for the club.

However, he has become a more consistent player in Fulham colors and was a key contributor last term, delivering six assists and three goals.

There should be more to come from the talented 28-year-old, who looks a tempting +200 shot to score or assist on Friday.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 2: Andreas Pereira to score or assist @ +200 with bet365

Tough tackling Casemiro

Casemiro starts this season with a point to prove as his inconsistent performances have been the cause of debate.

The tough-tackling midfielder's combative qualities are much needed in the United midfield and Ten Hag will be hoping the Brazilian can negate the creative visitors.

Casemiro will be tasked with keeping Pereira quiet as the Red Devils bid to make a winning start in the league on Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old was carded fourteen times last season and is no stranger to getting stuck in, making the tackles market an interesting proposition.

Man Utd vs Fulham Tip 3: Casemiro over 3.5 tackles @ +110 with bet365