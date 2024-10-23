Man City vs Sparta Prague Predictions and Betting Tips: City can put Sparta to the sword

Get our Man City vs Sparta Prague predictions and betting tips from our expert, before Wednesday's Champions League clash (10/23/2024).

Manchester City will put their unbeaten record this season on the line when they host Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium on matchday three.

City have been doing things the hard way of late, with narrow wins over Fulham and Wolves in their last two outings in the Premier League.

However, manager Pep Guardiola has the quality in his ranks to secure a comprehensive win on Wednesday night, even if Sparta are capable of getting on the scoresheet.

Man City vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ +175 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score 2 or more @ +162 with bet365

Kaan Kairinen to be booked @ +333 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Clean sheet can elude City once again

While City have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, they still have a tendency of giving up goals too easily against teams they are expected to beat comfortably.

The Citizens have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven Premier League games, with Ipswich, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham and Wolves all finding a way past keeper Ederson.

City have managed just one shutout in their last 10 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium and it would be little surprise to see Sparta get on the scoresheet on Wednesday.

However, Guardiola’s side have great experience in this competition and with the quality at his disposal they should still run out comfortable winners on the night.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ +175 with bet365

Haaland can add to impressive tally

With 42 goals in 41 Champions League appearances, Erling Haaland has phenomenal numbers in this competition at the age of just 24.

The Norwegian opened his goalscoring account in this season’s Champions League in their last game against Slovan Bratislava and looks capable of bagging at least a couple of goals against Sparta Prague this week.

The Czech giants have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last four games, in a run that has seen them win only once in all competitions.

Haaland is the last player this leaky Sparta defense will want to see, and the Scandinavian goal machine could run riot at the Etihad in this one.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Tip 2: Erling Haaland to score 2 or more @ +162 with bet365

Kairinen to land in hot water once again

With City expected to see plenty of the ball, the Sparta midfield might find themselves chasing shadows at times, and Kaan Kairinen could be in for a frantic evening.

No player has picked up more yellow cards for Sparta in the league this season than the Finland international, who already has three to his name in eight appearances.

Having also been shown a yellow card in the Champions League this term, central midfielder Kairinen looks good value to find his way into the book in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Sparta Prague Tip 3: Kaan Kairinen to be booked @ +333 with bet365