Liverpool vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds Ruining Spurs' trophy quest

Get three Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert for Thursday's 3pm ET EFL Cup semi-final second leg (2/6/2025).

Spurs hold a slender 1-0 from the first leg in north London, but they have a miserable record at Anfield and may come up short once more with Wembley just a step away.

Liverpool have rarely slipped up this term and the EFL Cup holders can extend the defense of their trophy by sealing their place in back-to-back finals.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Liverpool to win & both teams score @ +110 with bet365

Liverpool to win 3-1 @ +900 with bet365

Mohamed Salah first goalscorer @ +333 with bet365

Goals to flow in Reds triumph

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 27 home matches with Tottenham in all competitions and the Premier League leaders can end Spurs' hopes in this tournament with another victory over the London side.

However, the Reds may not have things all their own way, and it would be a mistake to rule out a goal for the visiting side.

Liverpool have conceded in four of their last five home games and they were lucky to keep a clean sheet against in-form Bournemouth on Saturday.

Spurs have scored in six successive games and they have netted in each of their last 10 meetings with the Reds.

Attack is generally the Lilywhites’ best form of defense, and that could lead to an open affair with opportunities to score at both ends.

With the attacking quality deep on both sides, goals at either end may not be hard to find.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams score @ +110 with bet365

Liverpool can do enough to avoid extra time

Liverpool need two goals without reply to overcome Tottenham's 1-0 first-advantage but a 3-1 scoreline looks a decent pick for correct-score bettors.

The Reds have scored exactly four goals in each of their last two home matches with Spurs, and they have bagged three or more strikes in three of their last four fixtures at Anfield.

Spurs are unlikely to sit back and protect their lead and that could present several opportunities to get back in the tie and, should they get on terms, another couple of goals could follow as Tottenham look to get their noses back in front.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Tip 2: Liverpool to win 3-1 @ +900 with bet365

More to come from Mo

Liverpool's next match following this EFL Cup decider is an away trip to Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday, so Reds' boss Arne Slot is likely to name his strongest available line-up for this encounter with Spurs.

And that should spell even more bad news for Tottenham, who have failed to keep a lid on Liverpool's leading goalscorer, Mohamed Salah.

Salah has recorded nine goal involvements in his last six meetings with Spurs and he is in red-hot form following his brace against Bournemouth at the weekend.

That double made it 25 goals in 33 club appearances for the Egyptian this campaign and he remains a touch of value to open the scoring at Anfield on Thursday.

The bet is aided by the fact Salah will take any penalties that come Liverpool's way so he looks a solid first goalscorer option.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Tip 3: Mohamed Salah first goalscorer @ +333 with bet365