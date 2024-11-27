Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to Run Rampant over Real

Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday's 3pm ET Champions League clash (11/27/2024).

Two juggernauts of European football collide at Anfield as Liverpool look to preserve their perfect start to this season's Champions League against Real Madrid.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Liverpool to win @ -138 with bet365

Mo Salah to score at any time @ +120 with bet365

Same Game Parlay - Over 2.5 goals and Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ +463 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds can record statement win

Arne Slot could hardly have asked for a better start to his Liverpool tenure this season, and the Reds have been especially devastating in the Champions League.

They are the only team in the competition with four wins from four matches, seeing off AC Milan, Bologna, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, and they can add Real Madrid to that list here.

Liverpool showed how commanding they can be at Anfield on a European night earlier this month when they carved through Bayer Leverkusen - last season's unbeaten Bundesliga champions - 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Diaz.

And on Sunday in the Premier League they showed they can also perform when they are not at their best, digging deep to come from 2-1 down to beat Southampton 3-2 at St Mary's.

Simply put, Liverpool are a winning machine at the moment, and they look a solid bet to defeat Los Blancos.

Real have had to do without defensive trio David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao recently, and they were dealt a fresh blow this week when it was announced Vinicius Jr will be missing from their attack.

They lost 3-1 to Milan on matchday four of the Champions League and should be opposed against the Merseysiders.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Liverpool to win @ -138 with bet365

Salah can continue scoring streak

Mo Salah hit out at the fact his Liverpool future is yet to be resolved after Sunday's 3-2 win against Southampton but, despite his frustrations off the pitch, he is still performing on it.

Salah showed terrific forward instinct with his first goal against Saints before burying a penalty late on to seal the win for Liverpool.

He is yet to get going in the Champions League this season, but he has scored in three of Liverpool's last four matches and he looks overpriced to score in front of the Anfield faithful on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Mo Salah to score at any time @ +120 with bet365

MacAllister Making Trouble in midfield

Looking at a potential Same Game Parlay, over 2.5 goals is a good place to start.

Over 2.5 goals have featured in five of Liverpool's last six matches and in three of Real's four Champions League contests this season.

Mac Allister has committed six fouls in the competition this season, receiving two yellow cards in the process, and he may be forced into the odd cynical foul against Real's industrious midfield.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Same Game Parlay - Over 2.5 goals and Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ +463 with bet365