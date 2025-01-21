Liverpool vs Lille Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to triumph in end-to-end contest

Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Lille predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, at 3pm ET (1/21/2025).

Liverpool remain the only team with a 100% record going into the penultimate round of Champions League fixtures, as a likely much-changed Reds team prepare to face Lille.

Liverpool vs Lille Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score @ +175 with bet365

Anytime Goalscorer – Cody Gakpo @ +150 with bet365

Player Cards - Benjamin Andre to be booked @ +175 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bert365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds can maintain winning run

It’s fair to expect Arne Slot to make a number of changes to his starting XI on Tuesday, as the Reds continue to fight on all four fronts this season.

A dramatic 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday saw them extend their lead in the Premier League to six points, with a game in hand on their rivals.

Their form in the Champions League has been equally impressive, with six wins from six likely to secure them an automatic route into the knockout stages.

Liverpool have conceded just one goal in those six games, which came in their opening fixture at AC Milan, but they have been leaky in recent Anfield matches.

The Reds have conceded five goals in their last three home league games and Lille will hope to take advantage of what could be a much-changed opponent.

The French outfit go into this game inside the top eight of the table and having scored in each of their last four European ties.

That includes a shock 3-1 win at Atletico Madrid in October, as well as November’s 2-1 victory at Bologna.

Liverpool vs Lille Tip 1: Liverpool to win and Both Teams to Score @ +175 with bet365

Gakpo an Anfield lucky omen

Having been forced to wait for his chance under Slot, Cody Gakpo has certainly proved to be a key member of the Reds squad so far this season.

The Dutchman has flourished in recent months and has 12 goals to his name in all competitions, including two in Europe’s top club competition.

With fitness concerns surrounding Diogo Jota, Gakpo looks set to be handed a start against Lille, who have conceded in each of their five away games in the Champions League this term.

Gakpo’s two European goals have both been scored at Anfield – bagging the second goal in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid and in the 4-0 success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool vs Lille Tip 2: Anytime Goalscorer – Cody Gakpo @ +150 with bet365

Andre faces a tough midfield battle

Benjamin Andre is one of Lille’s key players in midfield and has formed an impressive central partnership with former Everton man Andre Gomes.

Andre is also a regular in the referee’s notebook and has picked up two cautions in this season’s Champions League, with nine fouls committed across his team’s opening six matches.

The 34-year-old has also been booked in Lille’s last two Ligue 1 matches, a 0-0 draw at Auxerre and Friday’s 2-1 home win over Nice.

Liverpool vs Lille Tip 3: Benjamin Andre to be booked @ +175 with bet365