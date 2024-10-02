Liverpool vs Bologna Predictions and Betting Tips: Slot celebrates Anfield Euro debut

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Bologna predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash (02/10/24).

Liverpool started the new competition format with a victory, after coming from behind to beat AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro. As Bologna played their first ever Champions League game on home soil two weeks ago, which finished in a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The two now meet in Gameweek Two in what will be Arne Slot’s first taste of a European evening at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Bologna Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ +187 with bet365

Federico Chiesa to score at anytime @ +165 with bet365

Stefan Posch to be carded @ +260 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds look for five in a row

After a frustrating home league defeat to Nottingham Forest on September 14th, Liverpool have bounced back in fine style with four wins on the bounce.

Those victories have come across three competitions, with confidence seemingly growing in the Reds camp following the summer arrival of their new boss.

There have been three or more goals in each of their last four games, with both teams scoring in three of those fixtures.

Slot made several changes in the recent EFL Cup success over West Ham and there are likely to be at least a couple of tweaks against Bologna.

It’s worth noting that Bologna, who drew 1-1 with Atalanta on Saturday, have scored in all but two of their seven games this term.

Liverpool vs Bologna Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ +187 with bet365

Azzurri star likely to feature

One player who is likely to be utilized by Arne Slot is Federico Chiesa, who has only started one game since arriving at Anfield.

The Italy international will have to bide his time before making a more regular impact, but Wednesday’s League Stage clash might be the ideal opportunity to impress.

With Chiesa’s knowledge of Serie A, he may play a bigger part than in recent games, as the Reds look to make it two wins out of two.

The 26-year-old scored against Bologna in the Italian top-flight last season, starting the comeback for Juventus in a 3-3 draw in May.

Liverpool vs Bologna Tip 2: Federico Chiesa to score at anytime @ +165 with bet365

Posch facing tough test

Bologna will be prepared for a busy night defensively and are likely to be treading a fine line physically to keep the home side at bay.

One of those who will be tested is right-back Stefan Posch, who already has a yellow card to his name in this season’s Champions League.

The Austrian was cautioned in the draw with Shakhtar and was also booked in this season’s 3-0 defeat at Napoli.

The defender has also seen red three times since April 2022 and will have his hands full against the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Chiesa on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Bologna Tip 3: Stefan Posch to be carded @ +260 with bet365