Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting Tips: Alonso halting Reds’ perfect run

Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash (11/5/2024).

Just two teams have a 100% record going into Gameweek Four of the Champions League, with one of those teams being Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Reds have won three from three going into Tuesday’s clash with Bayer Leverkusen, who are led by former Liverpool favorite, Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Draw @ +300 with bet365

Granit Xhaka to be booked @ +300 with bet365

First Goalscorer - Victor Boniface @ +650 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Draw offers both teams a strong position

Liverpool are currently second and Leverkusen sixth in the new league format of Europe’s top club competition.

With wins over AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig, Arne Slot’s men have put themselves in a great position to qualify for the last-16 stage.

It’s seven points from nine for the German champions and with games against Inter Milan and away to Atletico Madrid still to come, avoiding defeat could be crucial for Alonso’s men.

Leverkusen have drawn three of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 0-0 stalemate with Stuttgart last time out.

Liverpool drew at Arsenal towards the end of last month, and it’s worth noting that six of their last eight matches have been won by one goal.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 1: Draw @ +300 with bet365

Xhaka facing midfield battle

Granit Xhaka’s career has been given a real kick-start since moving to Leverkusen in 2023, winning the league and cup double in his first full season.

The combative nature of his game hasn’t changed though, with the Swiss ace receiving seven cautions in all competitions last term.

Xhaka has already raked up three yellow cards this season, including a late caution as a substitute in the Gameweek Three draw at Brest.

He picked up one red and five yellows against Liverpool when playing for Arsenal, and faces the challenge of coming up against an all-action opposition midfielder.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 2: Granit Xhaka to be booked @ +300 with bet365

Visitors can hold an advantage

Liverpool’s only loss in all competitions this season came on home soil, when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Anfield in September.

That game was one of three home matches when the Reds conceded the first goal, with Brighton opening the scoring on Saturday and West Ham finding the net in the Carabao Cup, before losing 5-1.

With Leverkusen’s attacking threat, the visitors are certainly capable of taking the lead, with Alonso’s squad having scored six times in their first three European games this season.

One of those players who provides a goal threat is Victor Boniface, with the Nigerian already finding the net eight times in all competitions – including the winner in the 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen Tip 3: First Goalscorer - Victor Boniface @ +650 with bet365