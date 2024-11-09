Liverpool vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Economical Reds Piling Misery on Emery

Our football expert offers his Liverpool vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash, at 3pm ET (11/9/2024).

Liverpool entered the weekend as Premier League leaders, while visitors Aston Villa have slipped to three successive defeats in all competitions ahead of this tough trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 goals @ +160 with BetMGM

Under 10.5 Corners @ -111 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ +250 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM and bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Reds can continue good form

It's all been a bit of a breeze for Arne Slot so far as Liverpool manager, with only a September blip when Nottingham Forest were smash-and-grab winners at Anfield upsetting his equilibrium.

The Dutchman has watched over seven wins in eight Anfield games so far, the latest of those when his side fired four past Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

However, that goalscoring burst has not been typical of Slot's side so far. They are economical, scoring just nine league goals in five home games, with none of those games at Anfield going over three goals.

Liverpool are hefty favorites here against a Villa side that has lost three games in a row in all competitions.

We perhaps shouldn't expect a goal-fest under the Anfield lights, though. Villa were torn apart in the second half at Tottenham last week, going from a goal up to a 4-1 loss. They'll surely be a bit more pragmatic now and Liverpool, as is Slot's wish, will be patient in possession.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 goals @ +160 with BetMGM

Corner count can stay low

With that patient approach from Liverpool – Slot spoke this week of how he has challenged his squad to be more selective before going for the killer pass – the Reds have returned some relatively low corner counts this season.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have tallied the corner count as low as one, two and three (twice) in their games this season, while they managed four at Arsenal and four again in the big midweek win against Leverkusen.

They have only made double figures for corners against Ipswich and Wolves, notching 10 twice, in the league.

Villa, meanwhile, saw their midweek loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League produce just five corners, while last weekend's loss at attack-minded Tottenham only crept into double figures with 10.

All things considered, under 10.5 corners looks overpriced for this showdown.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Under 10.5 Corners @ -111 with bet365

Mac Allister's card chart rising sharply

World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis MacAllister signed off his time with Brighton by collecting eight Premier League bookings in the 2022/23 season and he gained eight more in his first full season as a Liverpool player last term.

He's up to four in the league this season already after last Saturday's caution in the come-from-behind win over Brighton and he also has Champions League bookings against AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

If Villa are to make gains in this game, it could be on the counter when they turn Liverpool over in possession and Mac Allister will be a prime candidate to try and prevent the likes of Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey and Youri Tielemans scampering forward.

The Reds ace is a bit of a card magnet right now, with four in his last six appearances in league and cup, and he might be in trouble with the officials against Villa too.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Alexis MacAllister to be booked @ +250 with bet365