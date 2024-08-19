Leicester vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs to punish toothless Foxes

Our football expert offers his Leicester vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Premier League clash at the King Power.

After impressing in the early months of last season, Tottenham will be eager to make another positive start to the new 2024/25 campaign, while Leicester get a first chance to see if they are ready for life back in the Premier League.

Leicester vs Tottenham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Tottenham to win to nil @ +250 with bet365

Dominic Solanke to score any time @ +160 with bet365

Harry Winks to be booked @ +260 with bet365

Spurs eyeing King Power revenge

Winning four of their last five games against Leicester, Tottenham have a good record in this fixture.

Their one defeat in those five meetings came in their last encounter when Leicester stormed to a 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Much has changed since that game in February 2023, with all of Leicester’s goalscorers that day - Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Harvey Barnes - no longer with the Foxes.

A lack of goals looks to be the real worry for Leicester as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

While too much can’t always be read into pre-season friendlies, failing to score a single goal in their last three games against Palermo, Augsburg, and Lens is troubling.

Spurs should be solid at the back and, with their abundance of attacking talent, Tottenham can claim the three points on Monday night and keep the toothless Foxes off the scoresheet.

Leicester vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win to nil @ +250 with bet365

Solanke to hit the ground running

Following his big-money move from Bournemouth this month, Dominic Solanke looks ready to make a goalscoring debut for his new club.

Spurs beat off competition from Chelsea to land Solanke, who enjoyed his best-ever season in the Premier League last term with 19 goals for the Cherries.

With better players around him, Solanke has the potential to go to that next level with the Lilywhites and can make a goalscoring start against the Foxes.

The 26-year-old has impressed against Leicester in the past, bagging a brace in a 4-1 win against the Foxes in July 2020.

Given the form he’s been in, Solanke looks to be good value to open his account for Spurs on Monday night.

Leicester vs Tottenham Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ +160 with bet365

Winks to get carried away against former employers

A player with potentially a point to prove against his former club, Leicester midfielder Harry Winks is one to consider in the card market.

Only defender Jannik Vestergaard picked up more yellow cards for Leicester in the Championship than Winks last season, with the midfielder carded on nine occasions.

Spurs should see plenty of the ball on Monday night and a frustrated Winks could well end up in the referee’s book in this opening game with a misjudged tackle.

Leicester vs Tottenham Tip 3: Harry Winks to be booked @ +260 with bet365