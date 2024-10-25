Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Midlands sides to play out a stalemate

Check out our football expert’s Leicester vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, before Friday’s 3pm ET Premier League clash (10/25/2024).

Leicester City will look to take another huge step forward as they welcome Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium on Friday in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side showed their mettle to come from two goals down to beat fellow relegation candidates Southampton 3-2 in the 98th minute last time out, a result which further eased the pressure on the Foxes.

Nottingham Forest remain in fine form themselves though, and after claiming a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday, the visitors have made one of their best ever starts to a Premier League campaign.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Draw @ +240 with bet365

Leicester over 2.5 cards @ -120 with bet365

Chris Wood to score first @ +550 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tight affair expected at the King Power

After coming from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2 last time out, Leicester will return to home turf full of confidence after Jordan Ayew struck a 98th minute winner in that match.

Now, Steve Cooper’s task will be to find victory again and make it three successive Premier League wins for the first time since January 2021.

In this latest outing, he comes up against his former side Nottingham Forest, who themselves have enjoyed a fantastic start to their own top-flight campaign.

The Tricky Trees put together another solid performance on Monday to defeat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the City Ground, a result which made it just one defeat across their opening eight league outings this campaign.

The visitors arrive unbeaten across their last six away Premier League matches too, their longest undefeated run on the road in England’s top-flight since October 1995, as confidence continues to flow in the away dressing room.

With each of these sides in solid form of late, both Leicester and Forest will be desperate to keep their mini-unbeaten runs going for as long as possible.

The Foxes arrive on the back of recording successive wins but a 0-2 defeat the last time they played this opposition will serve as a warning.

Forest too have picked up four points across their last two outings in matches against Chelsea and Palace and with four of their matches this term finishing in stalemate, the visitors are well versed in grinding out such results.

Although just one of the last four meetings between these Midlands rivals has finished as a draw, four of the previous seven head-to-head clashes did too, the last of those two coming at this venue.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Draw @ +240 with bet365

Discipline remains a slight problem for the Foxes

As Leicester have one of the ‘lesser’ squads in the Premier League this season in terms of overall quality, they frequently find themselves chasing matches.

That’s something that is likely to be seen again here, with the Foxes looking to catch their opposition on the counter-attack with the help of star forward Jamie Vardy.

But due to their lack of possession this term, it often means that Steve Cooper’s side are constantly trying to win the ball back and that can easily lead to fouls and bookings.

So far this season, Leicester are averaging 2.75 cards per league fixture and with this match serving as a Midlands derby and tensions likely to be higher than usual, it wouldn’t surprise if they cleared 2.5 cards again here.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Leicester over 2.5 cards @ -120 with bet365

Forest forward remains in stunning form

With five goals already to his name during the 2024/25 season, Forest striker Chris Wood remains as one of the Premier League’s most in-form players.

Last time out, he struck the only goal in his side’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and now he’ll look to make it three goal scoring league appearances in succession at the expense of the Foxes.

Once a Leicester player himself, Wood has also netted six goals across his 15 career matches against his former employers, the last coming for Newcastle during the 2022/23 at this venue.

To make the value of this selection even sweeter, six of the New Zealand international’s last seven top-flight goals have also served as match openers.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Chris Wood to score first @ +550 with bet365