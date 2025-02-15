Leicester vs Arsenal SGP Tips: +875 Bet Backed for Premier League Clash

Our expert offers his Leicester vs Arsenal same game parlay tips, with Martin Odegaard tipped to shine when they meet at 7:30am ET (02/15/2025).

The early kickoff this weekend features an Arsenal side hoping to close the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table, being hosted by a relegation-threatened Foxes team that needs to pull a result out of the bag.

Leicester vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal to be leading at half-time @ -125 with bet365

Martin Odegaard to score @ +225 with bet365

Over 6.5 Arsenal corners @ -150 with bet365

Total Odds: +875 with bet365

Visitors can make strong start despite attacking injuries

Liverpool's dramatic 2-2 draw at Everton on Wednesday means Arsenal have the chance to cut the Reds' lead at the top of the Premier League to four points this weekend.

The Gunners kick off Saturday's top-flight action with a fixture at relegation-threatened Leicester, while leaders Liverpool host Wolves on Sunday.

Everton's late equalizer was a boost for Arsenal fans but the news that striker Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury has cast a shadow over the red half of north London.

Havertz joins fellow attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli on the sidelines but Mikel Arteta's men should still be capable of outclassing Leicester.

The Foxes won 2-1 at Tottenham in the league last month and were unfortunate in last week's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Between those two games, though, Leicester were hammered 4-0 at Everton, who scored twice in the first six minutes, and Arsenal should be backed to be leading at half-time on Saturday.

The Gunners have been ahead at the break in six of their last eight Premier League matches, scoring in the second minute of their 5-1 win over Manchester City last time out.

They needed two injury-time goals to clinch a 4-2 home win over Leicester in September but had led 2-0 after a dominant first-half display.

Gunners skipper relishing extra responsibility

With so many senior attacking players sidelined, Arsenal need midfield maestros Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to be at their best at the King Power Stadium.

Skipper Odegaard opened the scoring inside two minutes in the rout of champions City and he is worth backing to get on the scoresheet against Leicester.

The Norway international has scored only twice in the league this season but he had four shots against promoted Ipswich just after Christmas and could trouble another of the relegation-threatened sides.

Odegaard will be on penalty duty in the absence of Saka and Havertz and he can expect to get chances against Leicester, who have conceded at least twice in 17 of their last 20 matches in all competitions.

Foxes should prepare for aerial bombardment

Leicester were knocked out of the FA Cup last week by an injury-time Harry Maguire header at Old Trafford and they may have plenty of set-pieces to defend against Arsenal.

The Gunners are renowned for their threat from corners and the visitors are worth backing to win at least eight flag-kicks on Saturday.

Arsenal had 13 corners in their 2-0 EFL Cup defeat at Newcastle last time out, having had 11 in last month's first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Full-backs Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber love to get forward and join in attacks and they could contribute to another bumper crop of corners for the Gunners.

