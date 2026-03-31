Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets & Prediction Markets

Tonight, the NBA brings a high-profile interconference battle, and you’ve got all you need for the action when you use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to claim $10 in bonuses. The New York Knicks, looking to snap a two-game skid and clinch the #3 seed in the East, take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets clash tonight, and with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll score $10 in bonuses to power every prediction. From game outcomes to season storylines, rising stars to playoff pushes, your calls shape the markets. Every dunk, steal, and clutch three fuels the excitement — and your insight turns momentum into opportunity.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/31/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim $10 in bonuses as the spotlight shines on the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. This matchup is loaded with momentum swings and hardwood drama, but the real test of instincts goes beyond the court. Dive into prediction markets fueled by NBA energy, where every dunk, steal, and clutch three becomes a chance to turn insight into opportunity.

Steps to Get Started

Kick Off the Action – Sign up in seconds and step into the arena where NBA excitement meets strategy. Secure Your Access – Confirm your email and details to open the door to prediction markets. Apply Your Edge – Enter GOALMAX during signup to instantly claim your $10 bonus. Deposit & Explore – Add $10 or more and start trading across NBA matchups, season storylines, player props — plus politics, finance, and global events. Boost Your Game – Your $10 bonus arrives right away, giving you extra firepower to trade boldly, ride momentum swings, and turn every play into opportunity.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

NBA matchups are packed with unpredictability — and Kalshi puts you in position to trade it. Market prices show up in cents, doubling as probabilities shaped by sentiment. Think of 60¢ as a 60% chance of an outcome, while 25¢ signals just a 25% shot. It’s a bold, interactive way to experience the league, where every dunk, steal, and clutch three can shift the markets in real time.

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets, Mar 31, 8:00 PM EDT

New York enters at 48-27 with a playoff berth secured, led by Jalen Brunson, who continues to drive one of the league’s most efficient offenses, alongside Karl-Anthony Towns anchoring the frontcourt. Wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby provide elite two-way balance. However, depth is slightly impacted with Miles McBride questionable and Landry Shamet ruled out.

Houston (45-29, 6th in the West) has been surging, powered by Alperen Şengün, who is coming off dominant scoring performances, and versatile forward Jabari Smith Jr. Veteran star Kevin Durant adds elite shot creation, but injuries to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams thin their rotation significantly.

This is essentially a pick’em game. The Knicks bring more structure and defensive reliability, while Houston’s home record (25-10) and offensive upside keep them dangerous. Lean Knicks -1.5 (49¢) for stability, but the Rockets are a live underdog at 50¢. The under 216.5 (49¢) also has value given both teams’ defensive efficiency and the relatively modest total.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Slam dunks, buzzer‑beaters, and momentum swings may light up the court, but Kalshi doesn’t stop there. Political shifts, cultural milestones, and economic moves are also present tradable opportunities on the platform — turning everyday headlines into markets you can play.

Who will leave the Trump administration this year?

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (Yes: 57¢, No: 45¢)

Pam Bondi, Attorney General (Yes: 47¢, No: 54¢)

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense (Yes: 44¢, No: 57¢)

Kash Patel, Director of the FBI (Yes: 37¢, No: 64¢)

Who will win Survivor Season 50?

Aubry Bracco (Yes: 85¢, No: 16¢)

Cirie Fields (Yes: 10¢, No: 91¢)

Rizo Velovic (Yes: 3¢, No: 98¢)

Joe Hunter (Yes: 3¢, No: 98¢)

Kalshi’s event contracts make probability trading straightforward. Buying at 40¢ reflects a 40% chance the event will occur, and if it does, the contract settles at $1 for a 60¢ gain. If the event doesn’t happen, it settles at $0, capping your loss at the initial 40¢ cost.

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