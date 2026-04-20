Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for the Raptors vs Cavaliers, NBA Playoff Markets

The NBA playoffs are heating up, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and the $10 bonus it adds to the excitement. Tonight at 7:00 PM EDT, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to reinforce their Game 1 victory, and the Toronto Raptors are desperate to head back up across the border with a split. Beyond this matchup, Kalshi is offering even more opportunities to earn rewards throughout the playoff season, making it the perfect time to join the action.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/20/2026

Score unbeatable rewards for every matchup using the Kalshi promo code

Grab top-tier sports bonuses and exclusive offers with the best sportsbook promos

Unlock exciting perks and rewards through the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or head to the official website. Click “Sign Up” and complete the registration form with your details. Enter the promo code GOALMAX in the designated field. Deposit at least $10 to start trading in any market, including today’s NBA playoff action. Receive your $10 bonus instantly, giving you the chance to react to momentum shifts, seize opportunities, and sharpen your predictions. Note: Bonuses apply across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire after seven days.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Turn up the heat for tonight’s Raptors vs Cavaliers clash. Our expert insights deliver key lines and predictions to break down every possession, highlight momentum swings, and sharpen your playoff calls.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Apr 20, 7:00 PM EDT

Game 2 between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers goes down tonight, with Cleveland carrying a 1–0 series lead after a strong opening performance.

Last weekend, the Cavaliers controlled the tempo and pulled away late behind Donovan Mitchell, who led all scorers with an efficient night, while James Harden facilitated the offense and stretched Toronto’s defense. Cleveland’s interior presence and defensive discipline limited second-chance opportunities, forcing the Raptors into difficult half-court sets.

Toronto showed flashes, particularly through Scottie Barnes, who contributed across the board, but inconsistent shooting and turnovers proved costly down the stretch. The Raptors struggled to match Cleveland’s execution in key moments, something they must address quickly to avoid falling into a 0–2 hole.

For Game 2, Kalshi market pricing reflects Cleveland’s edge, with the Cavaliers implied as clear favorites (77¢), while Toronto sits in the underdog range (24¢). The projected total hovers at 221.5, signaling expectations of a controlled, defense-driven game.

If Toronto can push pace and generate cleaner perimeter looks, they have a path to even the series. Still, Cleveland’s balance and composure make them the safer side.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi turns everyday events into tradable markets, reaching far beyond sports. Political changes, cultural trends, and economic shifts all become opportunities where breaking news transforms into actionable trades.

Who will leave their role in the Trump administration this year?

Howard Lutnick - Secretary of Commerce (Yes: 53¢, No: 48¢)

Lee Zeldin - EPA Administrator (Yes: 52¢, No: 51¢)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Secretary of Labor (Yes: 83¢, No: 18¢)

Kash Patel - Director of the FBI (Yes: 79¢, No: 22¢)

Amy Gleeson - Acting Administrator of the US DOGE Service (Yes: 61¢, 44¢)

When will SpaceX officially announce an IPO?

Before May 1, 2026 (Yes: 1¢, No:)

Before Jun 1, 2026 (Yes: 18¢, No: 83¢)

Before Jul 1, 2026 (Yes: 77¢, No: 24¢)

Before Aug 1, 2026 (Yes: 84¢, No: 17¢)

Before Sep 1, 2026 (Yes: 90¢, No: 11¢)

Kalshi makes probability tradable by turning predictions into event contracts. For example, buying at 40¢ reflects a 40% chance of success. If the event happens, the contract pays $1, netting a 60¢ profit. If not, it settles at $0, meaning your risk is limited to the 40¢ stake. It’s a straightforward, strategic way to convert insights into trades and transform probabilities into real opportunities.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs