Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for March Madness, First Four Prediction Markets

With the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX, you can unlock $10 in bonuses to trade on predictions in the First Four of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. March Madness tips off in the West tonight, as the Texas Longhorns clash with the NC State Wolfpack at 9:15 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Prediction markets are changing the way fans engage with sports, and Kalshi is leading the charge. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’re not just joining a platform—you’re stepping into a smarter way to approach uncertainty. From sports rivalries to world-shaping events, every market is a chance to sharpen your insights and potentially profit from your predictions.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi adds a trader’s edge to sports and major global events, turning your predictions into tradeable contracts. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, new users can claim $10 in bonus value and begin betting on different markets that include college hoops, global topics in politics, finance, and economics.

Steps to Get Started

Sign Up in Minutes – Create your Kalshi account quickly and jump straight into the action. Secure Your Profile – Verify your details to keep your account safe and trade with confidence. Enter Promo Code GOALMAX – Apply the code during registration to instantly unlock your $10 bonus. Confirm Your Email – Activate your account and gain full access to the marketplace. Deposit & Start Trading – Add at least $10 and use it to explore prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and global events. Claim Your Bonus – Watch your extra $10 appear in your balance, ready to fuel your first trades.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAA Tournament

Kalshi redefines the way fans experience the NCAA Tournament. It’s no longer just about watching the scoreboard tick away—it’s about trading the game in real time. Every steal, rebound, and scoring run becomes a market opportunity, where your instincts can turn into profit.

Texas Longhorns vs NC State Wolfpack, Mar 17, 9:15 PM EDT

This is essentially a toss-up contest between two No. 11 seeds that enter with similar resumes and inconsistent late-season form. Texas (18–14) struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last six games, while NC State (20–13) also stumbled late but showed flashes of strong offensive potential. The victory markets on Kalshi reflect how tight this matchup is, with both teams coming in at 51¢.

Offensively, this game has the makings of a shootout. Both teams rank highly in efficiency, with Texas excelling at getting to the free-throw line and NC State leaning heavily on perimeter shooting. Their previous meeting earlier this season was high-scoring, and a similar pace is expected here.

Projected as a late first-rounder in the upcoming NBA draft, Dailyn Swain leads the Longhorns in points, rebounds, and assists at 17.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 3.4 APG. NSCU is led by sophomore guard Paul McNeil Jr. (13.9 PPG) and forward Ven-Allen Lubin (13.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG).

Ultimately, this game could come down to execution in the final minutes. NC State’s edge in ball security and three-point shooting gives them a slight advantage, but Texas already owns a head-to-head win and has the talent to respond.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond the NBA hardwood or NFL gridiron—it’s a platform where predictions become tradable opportunities across every corner of life. Imagine turning today’s headlines into actionable markets.

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Kalshi makes prediction trading simple by tying price directly to probability: if a contract is priced at 25¢, it reflects a 25% chance of the event happening; if the event occurs, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 75¢ profit per contract after fees, and if it doesn’t, the contract drops to $0, limiting your loss to just your initial buy‑in.

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