Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UCL Prediction Markets

Kalshi is currently offering new users who purchase $10 in event contracts a $10 bonus. To claim the offer, sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Then, you can use your bonus on a Manchester City (67¢) vs Real Madrid (17¢) Champions League match at 4:00pm ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/17/2026

A stunning first-half Federico Valverde hat trick doomed Man City to a 3-0 defeat in last week’s Round of 16 First Leg. It will take a monumental effort for Erling Haaland and Manchester City to overturn the deficit, but the home fans at the Etihad Stadium will spur City on.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

It can take only minutes to use the Kalshi promo code and receive your $10 bonus. To get started and trade on the thousands of events on Kalshi, read the guide below and follow the directions closely:

Begin by accessing the link provided or downloading Kalshi’s mobile application Click the “Sign up” button and start entering your details The most important part of the sign-up process is putting in the promo code GOALMAX After finishing the sign-up, check your email for a verification code and deposit $10+ Pick one or more markets to purchase $10+ in event contracts on After you’ve traded $10 or more, you’ll get a $10 bonus to continue trading with

This Kalshi promo code may only be claimed by new players in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the UCL

On Kalshi, all event prices are listed in cents. If you purchase contracts on the winning side of an event, you can redeem each contract for $1.00. Now that you’ve claimed the Kalshi promo code, we’ll discuss some trades you can make on Man City vs Real Madrid.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid - 3/17 - 4:00 PM ET

Manchester City (67¢) have a mountain to climb against Real Madrid (17¢) today when they clash at the Etihad at 4:00pm ET (Paramount+). City lost 3-0 in Madrid last Wednesday and succumbed to a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland has gone cold at an inopportune time. The Man City striker has scored just four goals in his previous 17 matches. His counterpart, Kylian Mbappe, returned to Real Madrid training over the weekend and could take part today.

Mbappe could help Real score for the 22nd time in 23 games. However, they needed no help scoring in a 4-1 victory over Elche on Saturday, as Fede Valverde found the net for a fourth time in two games.

Don’t hesitate to make trades on both teams to score (61¢) as City will be in desperation mode. Also, expect Pep Guardiola to change his starting XI dramatically today. Don’t be surprised if Nico O’Reilly starts in midfield instead of left back and Rayan Cherki plays as a number ten.

While it’s unlikely City will overturn the three-goal deficit, they should be able to reduce it. Buy contracts on City to win at 67¢.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

You can purchase contracts on every single UEFA Champions League match on Kalshi, along with all other major sporting events. Still, there’s plenty more to choose from. Check out some of today’s trending markets below:

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Duke 22¢

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When will Bitcoin cross 100k again?

Before July 2026 26¢

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Number of rate cuts in 2026?

Exactly 0 cuts 27¢

Exactly 1 cut 27¢

Exactly 2 cuts 21¢

Exactly 3 cuts 13¢

While on the page for a specific market on Kalshi, you’ll note that each individual event has a “Yes” and “No” option to purchase contracts on. The price of each side corresponds to its implied probability.

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