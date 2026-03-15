Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Liverpool vs Tottenham & EPL Prediction Markets

Secure $10 in bonus funds by using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and purchasing $10+ of event contracts. Consider using your bonus on today’s 12:30pm ET Premier League match between Liverpool (74¢) and Tottenham (11¢) at Anfield.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/15/2026

Both teams will be looking to get back on track today after midweek Champions League losses. Tottenham, who still haven’t won an EPL match in 2026, could even be in the relegation zone by the time this match kicks off. Meanwhile, Liverpool are chasing a Champions League berth.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting $10 in bonuses with the Kalshi promo code only takes a few minutes. See our detailed guide below to find out what you have to do to claim this promotional offer:

Head over to Kalshi’s website or, if you prefer, download the mobile app Next, begin making an account and put in all of the necessary personal details Type in the promo code GOALMAX in the corresponding section and finish the account creation process Next, verify your account and deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method Kick off your trading on Kalshi by buying $10 in event contracts on any market After you’ve completed all of the steps above, you’ll get a $10 bonus

Using this promo code is limited to new users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EPL

If you’ve already claimed the Kalshi promo code, you’ll undoubtedly be looking for markets to use your $10 bonus on. Liverpool vs Tottenham is one of the most intriguing markets today, and we’ll preview the action below:

Liverpool vs Tottenham - 3/15 - 12:30 PM ET

Things have gone from bad to worse for Tottenham under Igor Tudor. Tottenham (11¢) have lost all four of Tudor’s matches in charge ahead of a 12:30pm ET kickoff at Anfield against Liverpool (74¢), which will stream on Peacock.

Spurs endured a 5-2 humiliation against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek and have conceded 14 goals in Tudor’s four matches. Tottenham captain and center back Cristian Romero could miss this one, while his partner Micky van de Ven is suspended.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s last five home games have finished with an average of 4.8 goals. The Reds defeated West Ham 5-2 in their last EPL match at Anfield and should be motivated by Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray.

I’d trade on over 3.5 goals (44¢) given Tottenham’s defensive woes, and you can also buy contracts on Liverpool to win by over 1.5 goals (52¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi offers markets on every Premier League game and major sporting event. Still, there are a great deal of markets in pop culture, politics, finance, and more that you can use the bonus on. See some of the latest trending markets below:

2028 U.S. Presidential Election winner?

J.D. Vance 19¢

Marco Rubio 18¢

Gavin Newsom 18¢

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 6¢

NBA Eastern Conference Champion?

Boston 37¢

Cleveland 24¢

Detroit 18¢

New York 17¢

S&P close price end of 2026?

7,000 to 7,199.99 8¢

7,200 to 7,399.99 12¢

7,400 to 7,599.99 11¢

7,600 to 7,799.99 10¢

7,800 to 7,999.99 7¢

Before trading on Kalshi, be aware that you can purchase contracts on a “Yes” or “No” for each event and that all prices are listed in cents. The sum of the prices for both sides of a particular event will be approximately $1.00. You can also redeem each winning contract for a dollar.

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