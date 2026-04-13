Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 Bonuses for Marlins vs Braves, MLB Markets

Tonight, the MLB delivers the first game in a key NL East series, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX lets you secure $10 in bonuses for all the drama. The Miami Marlins enter Truist Park to take on division leaders, the Atlanta Braves this showdown starting at 7:15 PM EDT.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Head over Kalshi app or site before tonight's MLB action Start creating your account Enter any required information, ID, home address, email and more When prompted use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX Deposit and play $10 on any market, including tonight MLB action Once the contract is settled you will receive $10 in bonuses Bonuses can be used on any Kalshi prediction markets, cannot be removed for cash and will expire after seven days

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's MLB Games

Kalshi makes baseball predictions feel like a live trading floor, with prices in cents showing real‑time probabilities—60¢ reflects a 60% likelihood, while 10¢ signals just 10%. Our Kalshi expert has gone through and picked out the trades he likes for our readers ahead of tonight's MLB matchup at Truist Park.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves, Apr 13, 7:15 PM EDT

This divisional matchup sees Atlanta enter as a modest home favorite on Kalshi. A Braves' straight win is priced at 58¢, with the Marlins returning at 44¢, while the total sits at 8.5 runs.

Pitching is a key factor, with Grant Holmes (2.55 ERA) taking the mound for the Braves against Eury Pérez (5.06 ERA) for Miami, giving Atlanta the clear advantage in both form and efficiency. The Braves’ stronger run differential and home record further reinforce their status as favorites, though Miami’s competitive early-season record suggests some underdog value.

From a player prop perspective, Atlanta’s lineup offers more reliable angles, particularly with Drake Baldwin, who leads the team with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs, making him a strong candidate for RBI or total bases props. Mauricio Dubón, batting above .350, is another solid option for hits or runs scored.

For Miami, Xavier Edwards (.350 average) profiles well for hits props, while Liam Hicks—who leads the Marlins in RBIs—offers value in RBI markets. On the pitching side, Holmes’ lower ERA and steady strikeout numbers make his over on strikeouts appealing, especially against a Marlins lineup that has struggled on the road.

With both teams showing mixed over/under trends, sharps may lean toward the under 8.5, particularly given Atlanta’s pitching edge and recent market support on the under.

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Kalshi expands prediction markets far beyond sports, reaching into politics, culture, and the economy. From evolving election outlooks to breaking news events, real‑world developments become tradable opportunities. Each shift gives you the chance to turn everyday information into smart, strategic moves that keep you ahead of the curve.

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Kalshi simplifies probability trading with event contracts that turn predictions into actionable trades. Buying at 40¢ represents a 40% chance of success, and if the outcome occurs, the contract pays $1, yielding a 60¢ profit. If the prediction doesn’t hit, the contract settles at $0, capping your loss at the 40¢ invested. It’s a straightforward, strategic way to transform insights into trades and convert probabilities into real opportunities.

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