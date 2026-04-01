Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 for NBA Trading & Hawks vs Heat Markets

The NBA brings a high-stakes Eastern Conference clash tonight, and the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX gives new players the edge. Up for grabs is $10 in bonuses for the action as the Boston Celtics meet the Miami Heat, looking to keep the #2 seed secure after losing to Atlanta. Tip‑off at 7:30 PM EDT.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Score big on Kalshi tonight as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat light up the court. Lock in by signing up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to grab $10 in bonuses and fuel your predictions. From final scores to playoff pushes, every call you make shapes the action in Kalshi’s prediction markets.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Use Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to instantly claim $10 in bonuses as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat battle it out tonight at 7:30 PM EDT. From clutch threes to defensive stops, every moment of NBA intensity fuels your chance to turn insight into opportunity and keep the excitement alive beyond the hardwood.

Steps to Get Started

Step Into the Game – Sign up in seconds and dive straight into the arena where NBA intensity meets smart strategy. Unlock the Market – Confirm your email and details to open the door to Kalshi’s prediction markets. Claim Your Bonus – Enter GOALMAX during signup to instantly score your $10 reward. Expand Your Playbook – Add $10 or more and start trading across NBA matchups, season narratives, player props—and even politics, finance, and global events. Trade Boldly– Your $10 bonus lands right away, giving you extra firepower to ride momentum swings, seize opportunities, and turn every play into profit.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Kalshi turns the chaos of NBA matchups into a marketplace where you can trade momentum in real time. Prices are displayed in cents, doubling as probabilities—so 70¢ reflects a 70% chance of an outcome, while 15¢ signals just 15%. It’s a dynamic way to experience the league, where every fast break, defensive stop, and buzzer‑beater does more than just shift the scoreboard.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, Apr 1, 7:30 PM EDT

This is a classic Eastern Conference rivalry matchup, and the odds reflect Boston’s status as a clear contender. Kalshi lists the Celtics victory contract at 66¢, underlining their favorite status in this game. Miami is listed at 36¢, while the spread sits around Boston -4.5, and the total is set near 228.5 points.

Boston enters this game firmly entrenched near the top of the East with a 50–25 record, combining elite scoring efficiency with a defense that consistently limits opponents. Led by stars like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and a deep supporting cast, the Celtics can beat teams in multiple ways, whether through half-court execution or transition scoring.

Miami, sitting around 40–36, is still battling for playoff positioning and comes in with mixed form, having struggled recently with consistency. However, the Heat remain dangerous behind Bam Adebayo and their disciplined defensive schemes, which often slow down high-powered offenses. Their ability to grind games into lower-tempo battles is key to staying competitive.

Boston’s superior depth justify their favorite status, but the moderate spread suggests a competitive contest. The Celtics -4.5 looks playable given their consistency, while the under 228.5 could offer value if Miami successfully controls the pace. The lean here is Boston to win and cover in a physical, playoff-style matchup.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi takes the thrill of slam dunks and buzzer‑beaters and extends it far beyond the hardwood. On this platform, the same energy that drives NBA momentum also fuels markets tied to politics, culture, and the economy. From election shifts to headline‑making events, everyday stories become tradable opportunities—giving you the chance to turn breaking news into bold plays and strategic wins.

When will Kevin Warsh be confirmed as Fed Chair?

Before May 1, 2026 (Yes: 11¢, No: 90¢)

Before May 15, 2026 (Yes: 49¢, No: 54¢)

Before Jun 1, 2026 (Yes: 49¢, No: 54¢)

Before Jul 1, 2026 (Yes: 90¢, No: 13¢)

Fed decision in April?

Fed Maintains rate (Yes: 98¢, No: 3¢)

Cut 25bps (Yes: 2¢, No: 99¢)

Hike 25bps (Yes: 1¢, No:)

Kalshi’s event contracts make trading probabilities simple and transparent. When you buy at 40¢, you’re essentially saying there’s a 40% chance the event will happen. If it does, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 60¢ profit. If it doesn’t, the contract settles at $0, and your maximum loss is the 40¢ you paid upfront. It’s a clear, straightforward way to turn instincts into calculated plays.

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