Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 for NBA Sunday Markets & Trading

The Kalshi promo code GOALMAX is your key to $10 in bonuses for trading in prediction markets, just in time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown. This Western Conference clash tips off on April 5 at 7:30 PM EDT, and promises speed, grit, and highlight‑reel drama.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Catch the excitement on Kalshi as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks battle it out on the hardwood. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to secure $10 in bonuses and power your predictions. From game outcomes to playoff pushes, every call you make adds to the thrill.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 4/5/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to instantly secure $10 in bonuses as the Lakers and Mavericks square off on April 5 at 7:30 PM EDT. From clutch three‑pointers to lockdown defense, every surge of NBA intensity gives you the chance to turn insight into opportunity and keep the excitement going beyond the hardwood.

Step Into the Action – Sign up in seconds and jump straight into the arena where NBA intensity meets smart strategy. Open the Market – Verify your email and details to gain access to Kalshi’s prediction markets. Claim Your Reward – Enter GOALMAX during signup to instantly secure your $10 bonus. Expand Your Playbook – Deposit $10 or more and start trading across NBA matchups, season storylines, player props—and even politics, finance, and global events. Trade with Confidence – Your $10 bonus arrives right away, giving you extra leverage to ride momentum swings, seize opportunities, and turn every play into profit.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Games

Kalshi brings a trader’s vibe to predictions. Prices are shown in cents, doubling as probabilities—so 70¢ signals a 70% chance of an outcome, while 15¢ reflects just 15%. It’s a dynamic way to experience the league, where every fast break, defensive stand, and buzzer‑beater shifts more than the scoreboard—it reshapes the market in real time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks, Apr 5, 7:30 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks in a Western Conference matchup that heavily favors the away side based on current form and market expectations.

Los Angeles enters this game in strong rhythm, while Dallas has struggled badly, dropping most of their games lately. That gap in momentum is reflected in the betting market, where the Lakers are commanding a massive edge—prediction markets currently price them at roughly an 70% implied win probability compared to just 30% for Dallas.

The star power in this game is undeniable. Luka Dončić continues to lead the Lakers with his all-around production, while Cooper Flagg remains the centerpiece for Dallas, capable of taking over any game offensively. Supporting pieces and role players such as Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington could influence the scoring balance, though Dallas has dealt with inconsistency and lineup issues recently.

The Lakers’ recent dominance in head-to-head meetings and superior form make them the clear side. Dallas’ defensive struggles and losing streak raise concerns about their ability to keep pace in a high-scoring environment.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi takes the energy of slam dunks and buzzer‑beaters and extends it beyond the court. The platform also features markets tied to politics, culture, and the economy. From election shifts to headline‑making stories, everyday events become tradable opportunities—giving you the chance to turn breaking news into bold plays and strategic wins.

Who will be Trump’s next Attorney General?

Lee Zeldin (Yes: 61¢, No: 40¢)

Todd Blanche (Yes: 21¢, No: 80¢)

Ken Paxton (Yes: 5¢, No: 96¢)

Jay Clayton (Yes: 4¢, No: 97¢)

How high will WTI oil get by end of year?

$140.01 or above (Yes: 58.9¢, No: 44¢)

$150.01 or above (Yes: 43¢, No: 57.9¢)

$160.01 or above (Yes: 33.5¢, No: 66.6¢)

$180.01 or above (Yes: 21¢, No: 80¢)

Kalshi’s event contracts make trading probabilities simple and easy to follow. Buying at 40¢ means you’re backing a 40% chance of the event happening. If it does, the contract settles at $1, giving you a 60¢ profit. If not, it settles at $0, and your maximum loss is the 40¢ you invested upfront. It’s a straightforward way to turn instincts into calculated plays.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs