Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for West Ham vs Man City & EPL Prediction Markets

Kalshi is currently offering new users a $10 bonus when they purchase $10 in event contracts. Enter the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade $10+ to use the bonus on the West Ham vs Manchester City Premier League clash at 4:00pm ET.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/14/2026

This is a must-win match for both teams. West Ham (21¢) can escape the relegation zone, at least for the time being, by securing all three points. Meanwhile, Manchester City (59¢) are at risk of falling even farther behind leaders Arsenal without picking up an away victory.

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How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Using the Kalshi promo code is a pain-free process. After reading and understanding the info below, you’ll be able to claim your $10 bonus to use on any of Kalshi’s markets.

Start by downloading the Kalshi app or clicking the link here to go to the website Make an account on Kalshi and begin putting in your personal details Before submitting your account to be verified, use the promo code GOALMAX After your account is created and verified, use one of the available payment methods to make a $10+ deposit Start trading on Kalshi and purchase at least $10 worth of event contracts Completing step five will unlock a $10 bonus to use on any of Kalshi’s thousands of markets

New users whose home address is in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC may claim the Kalshi promo code

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EPL

After you’ve implemented all of the steps above and used the Kalshi promo code, you’ll have lots of options for using the $10 bonus. Today’s EPL game between West Ham and Man City is an excellent place to start. Below, we’ll reveal a couple of trades worth making.

West Ham vs Manchester City - 3/14 - 4:00 PM ET

West Ham (21¢) enter today’s meeting with Manchester City (59¢) unbeaten in their previous five home matches overall. This 4:00pm ET match at the London Stadium will air live on USA Network.

Following a 3-0 thrashing at Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League, expect Man City manager Pep Guardiola to be more pragmatic with his team selection.

Man City have won seven consecutive games against West Ham, but the Hammers’ form has improved dramatically over the past couple of months. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men won’t go down without a fight.

The Hammers have trailed in only one of their previous 12 matches in all competitions. Buy contracts on a “No” on Man City to lead at halftime at 59¢ apiece.

Also, just two goals have been scored in West Ham’s previous two EPL home matches combined. Trade on a “No” on under 3.5 goals (60¢) today.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

While West Ham vs Man City is an attractive option for trading, Kalshi has thousands of other markets across sports, politics, economics, pop culture, and more. View some of this weekend’s trending markets below:

Texas Senate winner?

Republican Party 62¢

James Talarico 40¢

Will Americans Receive Tariff Stimulus Checks?

Before July 5¢

Before August 9¢

Before 2027 18¢

Men’s World Cup Winner?

Spain 18¢

England 13¢

France 12¢

Argentina 10¢

Brazil 10¢

On Kalshi, every event’s price is listed in cents. This corresponds to the implied probability of it occurring. The “Yes” and “No” sides of every event should add up to approximately $1.00. If you purchase contracts on the winning side, you can redeem each one for $1.00.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs